Nigeria: Customs Rolls Out Fresh Procedure for Courier Companies

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has rolled out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for courier companies operating in the country.

This move is aimed at streamlining customs clearance processes and improving trade facilitation.

The new procedure is designed to enhance compliance with customs regulations and reduce the risk of delays and disputes.

Courier companies operating under the Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) regime will be required to follow the new procedures, which cover all aspects of customs clearance, including documentation, valuation, and payment of duties.

The implementation of the standard operating procedures is expected to improve the efficiency and transparency of customs clearance processes, and reduce the burden on courier companies.

It will also enable the NCS to better monitor and regulate the activities of courier companies, and ensure compliance with customs laws and regulations.

Assistant Comptroller of Customs (ACC), Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada, National Public Relations Officer (PRO), for the Service, in a statement issued on Monday stated that the implementation provides a unified framework for registration, manifest submission, declaration, valuation, clearance, delivery and compliance monitoring, in line with global best practices.

Maiwada explained that the DDP initiative derives its legal foundation from International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Incoterms 2020, relevant sections of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, WCO SAFE Framework of Standards, Revised Kyoto Convention, WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, NCS Courier Clearance Guidelines, and the Nigeria Postal Service Act 2023.