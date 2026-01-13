Liberia: Christian Weah Sr. Joins Race for LFA Executive Committee Seat

Monrovia — The political landscape of Liberian football is heating up ahead of the April 2026 Elective Congress, as administrator and former Chairman of the Club Presidents Association of Liberia, Christian Weah Sr., officially declared his bid for a seat on the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Executive Committee.

In a formal statement addressed to the footballing community on Sunday, Weah cited a "deep and longstanding commitment" to the stability and integrity of the sport as the primary driver for his candidacy.

A Call for Strategic Leadership

A seasoned figure in the local game, Weah's entry into the race comes at a time when the LFA is facing mounting pressure to reform its governance structures.

He described his decision as a response to a "critical juncture" in the nation's football history.

"I firmly believe that Liberian football stands at a critical point where collective leadership, accountability, and strategic planning are required to move the game forward," Weah stated.

The aspirant emphasized that his involvement in the sport transcends mere administration, positioning himself as an investor who understands the financial and structural hurdles facing club owners.

Over the years, Weah has been a vocal advocate for reforms targeting transparency, grassroots development, and player welfare.

Policy and Reform

Weah's platform appears centered on institutional strengthening and the modernization of domestic leagues.

He noted that his aspiration to join the LFA's highest decision-making body is rooted in a desire to influence policy formulation that directly impacts the long-term sustainability of national teams.

"I look forward to engaging constructively with stakeholders across the country in the coming months, listening to your concerns, sharing ideas, and working together toward a stronger and more unified football family," he added.

The Road to April

The April 2026 Elective Congress is expected to be one of the most closely watched in recent years, with several key positions up for grabs.

Weah's declaration adds significant weight to the race for the Executive Committee, as he appeals to a broad base including clubs, county associations, referees, and coaches.

Observers say Weah's background as a former head of the Club Presidents Association gives him a unique advantage in understanding the grievances of the LFA's constituent members.

As the campaign season begins to take shape, Weah has pledged an inclusive approach, promising to tour the country to build a "unified football family" ahead of the polls.