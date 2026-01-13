Liberia: Cape Mount Official Urges Focus Ahead of High-Stakes Semifinal Clash With Grand Kru

Monrovia — The Co-Chairman on Ways, Means, and Finance of Grand Cape Mount County, Sensee Kiadii, has issued a rallying cry to the county's football squad, urging "undivided focus" and discipline as they prepare for a high-stakes semifinal showdown in the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa, Kiadii called on Head Coach Samir Kamara, the technical staff, and the playing body to maintain the tactical consistency and sharp finishing that have defined their campaign thus far.

The call to action comes as Grand Cape Mount prepares to face off against Grand Kru County on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, a match that carries immense weight for a county seeking to reclaim its former glory.

Kiadii emphasized that this year's run is particularly significant, noting that it has taken the "Cape Mountaineers" nearly a decade to return to the semifinal stage of Liberia's flagship sporting event.

"It has taken us approximately nine years to reach this level of the competition. This achievement must be protected with seriousness and total commitment," Kiadii told FPA.

He attributed the team's success to date to superior ball possession and clinical execution in the final third.

"It was through good ball control and strategic finishing that our team made it to the semifinals. I am calling on Coach Kamara and the players to leave no stone unturned as they prepare for this critical fixture against Grand Kru."

Beyond tactical prowess, the county official underscored the importance of mental fortitude.

He expressed gratitude to the coaching staff for restoring hope to the county's supporters but warned that the hardest work still ahead.

"The focus must be undivided. Sportsmanship is a key aspect of sports, and I hope the coach will continue to instill that discipline in the players as they push for a place in the grand final," Kiadii added.

The Finance Co-Chairman also took the opportunity to commend the citizens, residents, and government officials of Grand Cape Mount for their unwavering financial and moral support.

He urged supporters to mobilize in large numbers on Wednesday to provide the "twelfth man" advantage at the SKD.

"First, I am pleased to say thank you to the team for taking our county this far," Kiadii said. "Now, I appeal for even more encouragement. Let us turn out and cheer our team to victory."

As Grand Cape Mount faces a formidable Grand Kru side, a team currently embroiled in a "fair play" controversy following their recent draw with Margibi, Wednesday's match is expected to be a litmus test for the "Cape Mountaineers"' resilience and championship credentials.