Liberia: Urey Challenges LFA Ban, Cites 'Jurisdictional Overreach' and Due Process Violations

Monrovia — Embattled Football Administrator and President of Shaita Angels FC, Benita W. Urey, has formally petitioned the Appeals Committee of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), seeking to quash a five-year ban imposed on her for alleged match manipulation.

The ban, handed down by the LFA Grievance and Disciplinary Committee, accuses Ms. Urey of violating Part II, Chapter 2 (20)(1 & 3) of the Disciplinary Code regarding alleged match manipulation during a 2024/25 First Division League match between Shaita FC and Paynesville FC a game that ended 7-0 to Shaita FC.

The ruling effectively exiles her from all football-related activities and stadium access until 2030.

In a sharply worded Notice of Appeal dated January 9, 2026, Urey, through her legal counsel, Cllr. Jimmy Saah Bomila, contends that the December 19, 2025, decision by the LFA's Grievance and Disciplinary Committee (GDC) was unlawful, unconstitutional and rendered without jurisdiction.

The GDC's ruling accused Urey of involvement in match-fixing, subsequently suspending her from all football-related activities and barring her from all stadium facilities for half a decade.

Urey, however, maintains the ruling was fueled by "speculation rather than concrete evidence," describing the verdict as a "grave miscarriage of justice."

Appeal Anchored in Law

According to the appeal documents obtained by FrontPage Africa(FPA), Urey's challenge is grounded in a complex matrix of legal frameworks, including the LFA Statutes, the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and Article 21 of the Liberian Constitution.

Her counsel argues these statutes are designed to guarantee due process and protect against self-incrimination protections they claim were ignored by the GDC.

Her legal team argues that the Appeals Committee has clear jurisdiction to overturn the matter, noting that the GDC is a statutory judicial body of the LFA.

They further emphasize that internal appellate review is a core requirement under FIFA governance rules before any matter can be elevated to international arbitration.

"The right of appeal is a core component of football governance," the filing states, noting that the committee is duty-bound to review sanctions that fundamentally alter an individual's career and reputation.

'Wrong Person, Wrong Competition'

Central to Urey's appeal is the argument that the GDC acted ultra vires beyond its legal authority by sanctioning her for alleged misconduct linked to Men's First Division matches, a league in which she holds no official standing.

While Urey serves as the President of Shaita Angels FC in the Women's Upper Division, the appeal stresses she is not a registered player, official, or executive of Paynesville FC or Shaita FC (Men's Division).

Her lawyers argue she exercises zero technical or administrative authority over those matches.

"The GDC failed to establish any functional or causal nexus between Ms. Urey's official role and the men's league matches alleged to have been manipulated," the appeal asserts.

The filing further notes a procedural "flip-flop" by the GDC, alleging the committee's own findings acknowledged Urey was initially treated only as a "person of interest" and was never formally charged before the final ruling was handed down.

No Charge, No Proof

Urey's counsel argues that at no point was she presented with the particulars of any act constituting match manipulation.

Instead, the GDC allegedly relied on WhatsApp chat excerpts and "conjecture" regarding the spelling of her name in a group chat evidence her lawyers dismiss as "legally insufficient."

Citing established Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) jurisprudence, including FK Pobeda v. UEFA, the appeal emphasizes that suspicion or association alone cannot sustain a finding of match manipulation without clear proof of intent and direct influence on a match outcome.

Constitutional Concerns

Beyond football regulations, the appeal raises serious constitutional questions. It alleges that the GDC violated Article 21(f) of the Liberian Constitution, which protects individuals from self-incrimination.

Urey claims she was pressured to respond to questionnaires and "explain herself" despite not being formally accused, effectively shifting the burden of proof onto her an approach her team notes has been condemned by the Supreme Court of Liberia in landmark cases such as Barway v. Republic.

The Relief Sought

Urey is requesting the Appeals Committee to:

Completely set aside the GDC's findings and sanctions.

She wants the appeal committee to Declare that the GDC lacks jurisdiction over her person in this matter;

Urey is calling for the Immediately lifting of the five-year ban and stadium prohibition; and

Expunge any adverse records or publications against her name.

She has also reserved the right to seek redress before the Liberian civil courts or the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, should the internal appeal fail.