Nigeria: 2027 - Tambuwal Welcomes Foreign Intervention for Credible Polls

Former Sokoto State governor and senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said he would welcome intervention by the international community in Nigeria's 2027 general elections, provided it helps to ensure a credible process.

Speaking on Arise TV on Monday, Tambuwal, a key figure in the opposition coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said international engagement played a role in the 2015 general election and contributed to the victory of the then-opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) over incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

Tambuwal was a member of the APC during the 2015 election but is currently in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite aligning with the coalition-backed ADC.

"From even our recent history, the intervention of the international community shaped the election of 2015, which the APC benefited from. So, I expect similar intervention from the international community," he said when asked whether he would support diplomatic pressure on the government to ensure free and fair elections in 2027.

He stressed that foreign engagement was not the only pathway to credible polls but remained one of several options.

"It's not the only way, but it's one of those ways," he said.

Tambuwal added that he was not referring to any specific country but to democratic nations acting collectively. "I'm not particular about the United States. I'm talking about democratic countries and the international community making sure, without direct interference, that elections are free, credible and fair," he said.

On security cooperation, Tambuwal also spoke about the reported US military intervention in Nigeria in December, expressing hope that such actions would not recur but that both governments would instead develop a clear and well-defined framework to support Nigeria's fight against insecurity.

He said the December incident and earlier statements by the US government appeared to have influenced the ruling party's posture, suggesting that the administration subsequently began to act more decisively.

"I think that intervention, first the statements from President Trump and the subsequent missile attack, had some effect on the government of the day. They now had to sit down and say, look at what's happening. You could see some positive impact on the way the administration is now thinking," he said.

Asked whether he would like to see more such actions from the United States, Tambuwal said he would not welcome further attacks, but favoured diplomatic and political engagement anchored on transparency and mutual understanding.

"I would not want to see more attacks," he said, adding that what was needed was "a clearer and well-defined framework between the Nigerian government and the US government for these engagements".

He also faulted the lack of legislative oversight over such security arrangements. "I'm a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These issues were not tabled before us. If you ask us today, we don't know how it came about. At this level, we should know certain things," he said.

Tambuwal said any agreement involving Nigeria's military or government and foreign partners should be explicit and properly outlined. He added that such cooperation should not be limited to the United States.

"Every other country willing to help Nigeria address the security challenges we are facing should be welcomed," he said.