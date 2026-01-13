Nigeria Daily - How Nigeria's Elections Have Changed Since 1999

Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 after years of military governance, with an election that symbolised hope, national rebirth, and the promise of democratic stability.

More than two decades later, the country has conducted several general elections, introduced new technologies, expanded voter registration, and witnessed intense political competition.

Yet, voter turnout has declined, public trust has weakened, and questions about credibility continue to trail the process.

On this episode of Nigeria Daily, we examine how Nigeria's elections have changed since 1999, what progress has been made, what challenges remain, and what these shifts mean for the future of the country's democracy.