Nigeria: I'll Clear Unpaid Pensions, Gratuities By Month-End, Says Gov Alia

13 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has assured pensioners in the state that all outstanding pensions and gratuities accrued within the last two and a half years will be cleared before the end of January 2026.

The governor gave the assurance on Sunday while speaking with journalists after an interdenominational church service at the Deeper Life Bible Church, High Level, Makurdi, held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

His assurance followed a 14-day ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Benue State, threatening a two-day peaceful protest in Makurdi over unpaid pension arrears, gratuities and the non-harmonisation of pensions.

Alia said his administration has consistently prioritised the welfare of civil servants and retirees since assuming office, stressing that salaries, pensions and gratuities have been paid regularly.

