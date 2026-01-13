Somalia: UN and Somali Disaster Officials Visit Dhoobley Amid Worsening Drought Crisis

Dhobley — A high-level humanitarian delegation led by the Commissioner of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, arrived in the border town of Dhobley on Monday to assess a deepening drought crisis.

The delegation included the United Nations Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Mr. George Conway, signaling an urgent international focus on the deteriorating conditions in the Lower Juba region.

The mission aims to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the drought's impact on Dhoobley and its surrounding rural areas to determine the immediate life-saving needs of the local population.

"The purpose of this visit is to obtain a true picture of the impact of the drought and the urgent requirements of the community," a government spokesperson said.

During the visit, officials met with vulnerable families and internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have flocked to Dhoobley after losing their livestock--the backbone of the local economy--to the persistent lack of rainfall.

The delegation toured several camps to hear firsthand accounts from those affected. Displaced residents detailed the loss of their livelihoods and appealed for immediate food, water, and medical assistance.

Somalia remains one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate shocks. This joint visit by the national disaster agency and the UN highlights the growing concern over food insecurity in the southern regions, where thousands continue to flee rural areas in search of aid.