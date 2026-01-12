Somalia: Sodma Chief Visits Kismayo to Assess Drought Situation in Jubbaland

Kismaayo — The head of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, arrived in Kismayo on Monday, leading a delegation to the temporary capital of the Jubbaland regional state.

Officials from Jubbaland, including ministers and other senior leaders, received the delegation at Kismayo airport.

During their visit, the SoDMA team will assess the drought situation across Jubbaland, evaluate its impact on local communities, and explore ways to accelerate emergency response efforts.

Accompanying Abdulle is George Conway, deputy special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Somalia's humanitarian coordinator, highlighting efforts to strengthen cooperation between national authorities and international agencies involved in disaster response.