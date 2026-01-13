Nigeria: CDS Unveils Plans to Boost Pay, Welfare of Military Personnel

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has assured officers and personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria that concrete steps are underway to enhance the salaries and overall welfare of uniformed men and women.

Oluyede gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) Social Night for soldiers, ratings, airmen and airwomen.

He said the initiative was being pursued in conjunction with the Service Chiefs and with the approval of Bola Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

"If I tell you we are working on something, please be hopeful. Something positive will come up," he said.

The CDS pledged that 2026 would be a better year for personnel of the armed forces.

Beyond salary enhancement, he disclosed that arrangements were also being finalised to improve post-service welfare for personnel, particularly through access to soft loans for spouses and affordable housing schemes for serving and retired members.

According to him, discussions are ongoing with financial institutions to provide low-interest loans to spouses of service personnel to enable them to establish sustainable businesses, while housing loan options are being expanded to ensure personnel retire into dignity.

The defence chief commended soldiers, ratings, airmen and airwomen for their resilience and professionalism in safeguarding Nigeria's sovereignty across all theatres of operation.

He noted that their sacrifices had continued to yield significant operational successes nationwide.

He also paid tribute to fallen heroes and acknowledged the crucial role of military families, describing their prayers and sacrifices as a silent but powerful force behind every successful mission.

Oluyede expressed appreciation to the President for his unwavering support of the Armed Forces, as well as to the Service Chiefs for their leadership and commitment to improving the welfare and morale of personnel.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Administration (CDA), Rear Adm. Gideon Kachim described the Social Night as a deliberate and special gathering designed to give personnel the opportunity to unwind, reflect and celebrate.

Kachim said the occasion also provided a solemn moment to honour and remember fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in the defence of the nation, stressing that their sacrifices remained a timeless source of inspiration to serving personnel.

The Social Night was part of the activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

In attendance were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas; the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye.

High points of the event were the presentation of awards to deserving personnel for outstanding performance and dedication to duty.

The event also featured performances by legendary music icons Tuface Idibia, Zule Zoo, Magnito, and others. (NAN)