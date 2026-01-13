Nigeria: Governor Yusuf Plans Empowerment for 50,000 Youths

Kano State government has announced plans to train and empower 50,000 youths in 2026 as part of efforts to promote self-reliance and economic stability among young people.

Governor Abba Yusuf disclosed this on Sunday during the distribution of empowerment packages to 2,260 graduates of eight entrepreneurship skills institutes at the Government House, Kano.

According to a statement issued to newsmen yesterday, signed by the governor's spokesperson Sunusi Bature, the programme, is aimed at building a skilled and productive population capable of contributing meaningfully to the state's development.

Yusuf said the initiative forms part of his administration's broader strategy to tackle poverty, unemployment and youth restiveness across Kano State. He noted that sustained investment in skills acquisition and entrepreneurship would help reduce joblessness while promoting inclusive economic growth and social development.

The governor further assured that his administration would continue to prioritise youth-focused policies and programmes, describing youth empowerment as a strategic investment in securing a better future for the state.