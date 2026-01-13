Nigeria: Northern Groups Condemn Attack On Hausa Traders in Edo, Demand Justice

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the recent attack on Hausa traders in Ekpoma, Edo Central Senatorial District, describing the incident as an unprovoked act capable of worsening ethnic tensions if not urgently addressed.

In a statement issued yesterday by its national coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the group expressed outrage over reports that some youths chased Hausa traders out of the livestock market and slaughtered their goats, following the killing of a local youth by suspected kidnappers.

According to the CNG, Hausa traders were seen fleeing the market in fear, abandoning their livestock, while some residents allegedly went on to inflict further harm by killing the animals left behind.

While acknowledging the grief and anger surrounding the killing of the local youth, the group stressed that targeting innocent traders was unacceptable and amounted to a grave injustice.

"The actions of some individuals who took the law into their own hands are not only barbaric but undermine the very fabric of our society," Charanchi said. "Our traders were forced to flee for their lives, leaving behind their means of livelihood, only for further harm to be inflicted on them."

The coalition warned that allowing such incidents to go unchecked could escalate communal violence and damage long-standing relationships between communities that have coexisted peacefully for generations.

CNG called on the Edo State Government to take immediate and decisive action to protect the lives and property of all residents, regardless of ethnic background. The group said it would hold the state government accountable for ensuring the safety and security of Hausa communities in Edo Central and other parts of the state.

"The Hausa community, like any other ethnic group in Nigeria, deserves to live in peace and security," Charanchi stated. "We will no longer sit idly by while our people are attacked and marginalized in places where they live as minorities."

The group also demanded immediate compensation for the affected traders, noting that the loss of livestock represents not only severe economic hardship but also deep emotional and cultural damage.

"The loss suffered by these traders goes beyond money. It is a cultural and emotional wound," the statement said, adding that restitution would be a critical step toward healing and restoring trust.

Despite its strong condemnation, the CNG urged Hausa traders to remain calm and exercise restraint. The coalition said it plans to engage local leaders and relevant stakeholders in dialogue to address grievances and promote peaceful coexistence.

"We reiterate our commitment to protecting the rights and interests of the Hausa community," Charanchi added. "We call on all stakeholders to condemn violence and work towards a peaceful resolution that respects the dignity of every Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity."