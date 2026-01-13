Nigeria: Human Trafficking Has Persisted in Bauchi - Agency

Human trafficking remains a menace in Bauchi State, with victims trafficked both within Nigeria and across international borders, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said.

The Bauchi State commander of NAPTIP, Aliyu Abba Kali, sounded the alarm in an exclusive interview with our correspondent. He revealed that despite ongoing rescue and enforcement efforts, traffickers continue to prey on vulnerable residents.

According to Kali, trafficking cases recorded in the state cut across domestic and international routes, with victims being moved within Bauchi and smuggled abroad to destinations including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Beirut in Lebanon, and Libya.

He described the trend as deeply troubling, noting that traffickers often exploit poverty, ignorance and false promises of employment to lure their victims, particularly women and young people, into dangerous situations.

Kali stressed that NAPTIP remains committed to combating the crime through rescues, investigations and public awareness, but warned that the fight cannot be won by the agency alone.

"This is a serious challenge that requires the support of parents, community leaders and the general public," he said, urging residents to report suspicious movements and recruitment schemes to authorities.

The Bauchi State NAPTIP commander reaffirmed the agency's determination to intensify its operations, as human trafficking continues to cast a dark shadow over the state's quest for safety and social justice.