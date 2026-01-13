Nigeria: Peace, Unity Key to Development - Kefas

Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has described peace and unity as fundamental keys for the development and progress of any society.

The governor made the statement during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day interdenominational church service, held at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Jalingo.

The service themed "Valour, Sacrifice and Unity: Honouring Our Heroes," brought together serving and ex-service personnel from around the state alongside top government officials.

Governor Kefas, who emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, noted that the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces have continued to promote peace and create an environment conducive to sustainable development across the country.

He urged residents of Taraba State to adopt peaceful living despite existing social, ethnic, and religious differences, and called on citizens to continually pray for their leaders in positions of authority.

The governor commended the Armed Forces for their indispensable role in safeguarding the nation and appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for personally launching the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem.

In his remarks, the Commander of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, said the church service was organised to honour fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to ensure peace and unity in Nigeria.

Brigadier General Uwa, assured the families of fallen heroes that the Nigerian Army would always stand by them despite the loss of their loved ones.

He also applauded Governor Kefas for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies operating in Taraba State.

In his sermon, Reverend Foreman Nedison, Bishop of the Jalingo Anglican Communion, emphasised that living in peace remains the truest way to honour the nation's fallen heroes.

The cleric described unity as working together as a team to achieve a common goal, stressing that, God designed life to thrive through collective effort.

According to him, unity guarantees greater productivity, attracts divine power, and ensures sustainability and unlimited progress.

He therefore admonished Christians and all Nigerians to remain united, noting that, the fallen heroes sacrificed everything to ensure that citizens live together in peace and harmony.