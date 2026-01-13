Nigeria: Scholars Decry Lack of Social Support for Elderly Nigerians

Findings by the Social Network Research Group, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have revealed that the formal and institutional support system for elderly people in Nigeria is grossly inadequate.

The group attributed the shortcoming to a lack of a standardised social support system for elderly people, thereby making the senior citizens psychologically vulnerable and suffering accessibility barriers that place them at heightened risk.

Presenting the research on Social Support Networks and Quality of Life of Octogenarians in Nigeria in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the principal investigator and host, Professor Bonke Adepeju Omoteso, stated that the study, which profiles the quality of life of elderly citizens in Nigeria, was conducted between 2021 and 2023.

According to her, the research sponsored by TetFund discovered that Nigeria has failed to take much cognisance of the healthy living of the elderly people, adding that family-based social support remains the backbone of octogenarians' survival.

Providing recommendations, Omoteso said, "Strengthening family support, community-based care, and targeted, well-funded policy interventions is essential to safeguarding the dignity and well-being of Nigeria's oldest old."

A member of the team, Dr Akinjide Akintomide, OAU, Ile-Ife, who disclosed that the study identified substantial policy and implementation gaps in Nigeria's approach to elderly care, stated that although a National Policy on ageing exists, its implementation remains weak, underfunded, and largely generic, thereby failing to address the specific needs of octogenarians.

Also addressing the participants, who were mostly elderly, Dr Seye Okunola, a medical practitioner, advised them to take care of their health and ensure regular check-ups.