Nigeria: 'Can Sanwo-Olu Claim Leadership in Lagos?' Fayose Queries Fubara's 001 Stance

Former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose has questioned claims of political leadership in Rivers State, faulting Governor Siminalayi Fubara's declaration of himself as "001" in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Fayose spoke during an exclusive interview on Arise TV aired on Tuesday, where he drew parallels with the leadership situation in Lagos State, arguing that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cannot lay claim to being the political leader of the state, insisting that such authority rests with President Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos.

To underscore his point, he cited the recent impeachment and reinstatement of the Lagos State House of Assembly speaker, describing the reversal as evidence of Tinubu's overriding influence.

His words, "The president that I know hates ingratitude; he controls Lagos from the palms of his hands. For instance, the speaker was impeached, and another person took over in Lagos State. The president, without saying a word, caused the system to restore that speaker because it's an affront to the president, who is the leader.

"Will you tell me Sanwo-Olu is the leader in Lagos? Let him come out and say he's the leader in the state. There are certain things that are said to cause aesthetics. Don't let it get to your head."

Fayose also described the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State as a political lifeline for the governor. He said, "The emergency rule was all-winning for Governor Fubara because by now he would have been history because the moment you're impeached, you are out of the way and can't contest.

"If you read the contest of President Tinubu, he took Governor Fubara to the cleaners, and it's time for Governor Fubara to learn, the way I learnt after my first tenure as governor."

The comments come amid a prolonged political feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, over control of Rivers State's political structure.

In December 2025, Fubara defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. During the flag-off of the Rivers Airport Bypass Project on December 12, he publicly declared his loyalty to the ruling party and President Tinubu.

"Today, I am very happy. I am not just a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC); I am the number one. I have collected my [membership] card, and the form is 001," Fubara said.

"So, from this moment, I am there [in APC] with all my chest and heart. The message is clear: we are going to do everything to make the 2027 election for Mr President a smooth ride in Rivers State.

"How do we do it? It is with all of you here. With your support. The only way we can continue to tell Mr President thank you is to support him."

His defection followed the movement of 15 Rivers State House of Assembly members, including Speaker Martin Amaewhule, to the APC.

However, Wike later dismissed Fubara's leadership claim, insisting that APC registration is done at ward and local government levels and that there is no statewide "001" position. He added that leadership within the party is not determined by holding executive office.

"He (Fubara) decamped to APC with whom? What is 001? Let me tell you, there's nothing like 001 in the state," Wike said.

"You register in your ward and local government, so if you are 001, it's in your ward.

"There's nothing like 001. There's nothing like what I have registered in the state as 001. Everybody registered in their own ward. You could be the first person to register, but that's not your position.

"So, there are some exceptions to the rule, so let's not go into other things. See, leadership is not because I'm a governor. Leadership is not because I'm a minister. You must have something that makes you a leader," Wike added.