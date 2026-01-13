Nigeria: Again, Terrorists Attack Otobi Akpa in Benue, Kill Four, Scores Missing

Not fewer than four persons have been killed by suspected Fulani Islamic extremists in a night in Otobi Akpa in Otukpo local government, and scores are missing.

One of the victims, Pastor Mrs. Menu Ojiji, died of shock from the sporadic shootings by the terrorists.

The attack, according to eyewitnesses, took place at about 1:00am on Tuesday when fully armed terrorists invaded the Otobi community with sporadic firing of gunshots, leaving four young men dead in pools of blood.

Mr. James Ode, who spoke to Vanguard in a phone interview, lamented that the terrorists came in large numbers, shut down the major transformer junction and killed four people.

"When we heard the gunshots, we knew the extremists were at it again. People started running that night with women and children into unknown destinations.

" As I am talking to you, many are still in the bush. This is the third time such an unprovoked attack by Fulani terrorists has happened in Otobi Akpa. The first one was last year, 2025, when 14 people were murdered in cold blood in their fatherland unprovoked, Ode subbed.

Mr. Egaji Ejembi, one of the youth leaders who spoke with Vanguard, regretted that the attack on Otobi Akpa was deliberate to force Fulani herders to practice open grazing prohibited by law in the state.

Mr. Egaji called on the international community to intervene, noting that the Nigerian government lacks the political will to end the genocide against Christians currently going on in Benue State.

" Otobi Akpa community is one hundred percent a Christian settlement. We are not at war with any of our neighbouring communities, so what else could propel any reasonable person to invade a peaceful community like Otobi and kill people, if not Islamic extremists who are out to unleash terror with the aim of wiping out the community in order to occupy our land?

At the time of filing this report, the bodies of the slain have been deposited at the Federal University of Medical Science, Otukpo.

Vanguard News