Nigeria: US Delivers Military Supplies to Nigeria Amid Intensified Operations Against Terror Groups

The mission disclosed this in an X post on Tuesday.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), has announced the delivery of military supplies to its "Nigerian partners" in Abuja.

The mission disclosed this in an X post on Tuesday.

"US forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja," it posted, adding the "delivery supports Nigeria's ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, the mission did not provide details on the type or quantity of equipment transferred. A picture attached to the post showed the sealed military equipment being offloaded from an aircraft.

Background

The delivery comes against the backdrop of intensified Nigerian military operations targeting terrorist networks across multiple regions. It also occurs a few weeks after American missile strikes targeted suspected terrorists in Sokoto State.

Nigerian authorities confirmed that they cooperated with their American counterparts and provided intelligence for the missile strikes.

The aftermath of the strikes--whether they hit the targets--continues to be debated.

Nigeria and the United States have maintained a long-standing security relationship centred on counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, military training and logistical support.

The partnership has been largely shaped by Nigeria's fight against Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as well as rising threats from terror groups exploiting ungoverned spaces.

US assistance to Nigeria has included training programmes for military units, provision of logistics and equipment, and capacity-building initiatives designed to improve operational effectiveness.

In recent years, Nigeria has also deployed US-supplied A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in air operations against insurgent targets.

Neither the US Mission nor Nigerian authorities disclosed when or how the newly delivered military supplies would be deployed, and no further operational details have been made public.