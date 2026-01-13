Nigeria: Funke Akindele's 'Behind the Scenes' Hits Over N2 Billion, Becomes Highest-Grossing Nollywood Film

It also recorded the highest single-day gross in Nollywood history on Boxing Day, earning N129.5 million.

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has made history in Nollywood as her 2025 film 'Behind the Scene' surpassed N2 billion at the box office, becoming the first Nollywood film project to achieve the milestone.

The Nollywood project, 'Behind the Scenes', was released on 12 December 2025 and became the fastest film in West Africa to surpass N1 billion in box office revenue.

However, in an Instagram post on Monday, the movie's distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, announced that 'Behind the Scenes' has grossed N2,103,039,706, which is unprecedented in the history of Nollywood.

The distributor further disclosed that the film has become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie ever, not only across Africa but also in the UK and Ireland, cementing Funke Akindele's position as the number-one box office filmmaker in Africa for three consecutive years.

Records

The actress commenced the record-breaking run in 2023 when 'Battle on Buka Street' became Nollywood's highest-grossing film, with a gross of N640 million, while also grossing over $61,000 in United States cinemas.

She continued the success in 2024 as 'A Tribe Called Judah' crossed N1 billion at the box office, before 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' went on to set a West African record with N1.88 billion.

The film distributor, however, described the success as a movement, while also describing the filmmaker, Funke, as the highest-grossing West African filmmaker, writer, director, and producer of all time.

"Behind the Scenes has officially broken and shattered records, hitting over 2 billion at the box office and becoming the first Nollywood film in Africa to cross the N2 billion mark.

"This also makes it the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time in Africa, the UK, and Ireland,d and makes @funkejenifaakindele, the first filmmaker to rank #1 at the box office in Africa for three consecutive years, West Africa's highest-grossing filmmaker, writer, director, and producer of all time

"This is now a movement, and we love to see it! From our hearts to yours, thank you for believing in the magic of storytelling and making history with us," the film distributor wrote.

Gratitude

Meanwhile, reacting to the groundbreaking record in an Instagram Post, the filmmaker, who also serves as the film director, Funke, expressed gratitude to her fans and viewers, urging them to continue their support.

"Our hearts are full of gratitude to God and to you, my amazing fans, who have truly become family. Thank you for showing up, supporting, and believing in this journey.

"Reaching this incredible milestone and still counting would not have been possible without you. I am deeply grateful. Let's keep pushing, growing, and supporting the Funke Akindele Network brand together," Funke added.

Behind the Scenes

The Nollywood movie Behind the Scenes" was co-directed by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, starring notable actors such as Scarlet Gomez, Uzor Arukwe, Destiny Etiko, Mr Macaroni, Ini Dima Okojie, Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Uche Montana, Ibrahim Chatta, and Victoria Adeyele.

The film centers on Aderonke "Ronky Fella" Faniran, a thriving real estate entrepreneur whose kindness and personal decisions start to take a toll on her private life.

Ronky Fella later had to confront the consequences of her actions to find clarity, bringing her journey to a reflective and emotional close.