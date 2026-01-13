Liberia: Naymote Report Flags Slow Start to Boakai's Arrest Agenda, Finds Just 0.8 Percent Completed in First Year

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has released its President Meter Report 2025, delivering the first independent, evidence-based assessment of the Liberian government's implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) during its initial year in office.

Covering the period from January to December 2025, the report tracks 378 interventions across 52 core programs and six strategic pillars, providing a broad picture of progress, bottlenecks, and systemic challenges facing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s flagship national development plan, launched on January 15, 2025.

According to the findings, only three interventions--representing 0.8 percent--were fully completed within the first twelve months. While 165 interventions (43.7 percent) recorded some level of progress, 76 interventions (20.1 percent) had not started, and 134 interventions (35.4 percent) could not be assessed due to a lack of publicly available data. Overall, the report concludes that 55.5 percent of AAID interventions are either inactive or lack sufficient information for verification, raising concerns about implementation pace, coordination, and transparency.

Performance varied across the six pillars of the AAID. Governance and Anti-Corruption posted a 56.9 percent activation rate, followed closely by Environmental Sustainability (56.7 percent) and Infrastructure Development (55.3 percent). Naymote attributes these relatively stronger results to digital governance reforms, donor-supported climate initiatives, and visible infrastructure projects.

In contrast, Human Capital Development (36.7 percent) and Economic Transformation (35 percent) emerged as the weakest-performing pillars. The report cites underfunding, weak inter-ministerial coordination, and limited reporting as major constraints undermining progress in these critical areas.

The assessment also highlights persistent challenges in service delivery at the subnational level. Reviews of County Service Centers show that more than 60 percent of core government services remain unavailable outside Monrovia, reinforcing long-standing concerns that decentralization has lagged behind official policy commitments.

Despite the slow pace overall, Naymote notes several areas of tangible progress. These include the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court office, the rollout of biometric national ID registration reaching over 710,000 citizens, pilot implementation of e-procurement systems, key legislative reforms, and targeted investments in agriculture, energy, and tourism. The report says these gains demonstrate that meaningful results are possible when political will, resources, and institutional capacity align.

Commenting on the findings, Naymote warned that the current implementation rate is far below what is required to meet the AAID's 2029 targets. At the present pace, the report estimates that implementation would need to accelerate more than twenty-fold to stay on track.

To address these gaps, Naymote recommends urgent reforms, including the creation of a dedicated AAID coordination secretariat, mandatory quarterly public reporting by all implementing institutions, improved budget execution, and deeper decentralization of authority and resources to counties.

The President Meter Report 2025 was produced under Naymote's Democracy Advancement Program with support from the Embassy of Sweden and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida). Naymote stressed that the views expressed in the report are its own and do not necessarily reflect those of its partners.

As part of its accountability and citizen engagement efforts, Naymote announced it will continue quarterly monitoring of AAID implementation through 2029, publicly releasing findings and engaging government, civil society, the media, and citizens to promote results-driven governance.