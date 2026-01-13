Nigeria: Kano Govt Probes Death of Woman Over Alleged Surgical Negligence

13 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

A pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her abdomen during surgery in September.

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board has launched a formal investigation into the death of a woman, Aishatu Umar, following allegations of medical negligence during a surgical procedure at one of its facilities.

The deceased's husband, Abubakar Mohammed, narrated the harrowing experience to Nasara Radio.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Mr Mohammed, his late wife underwent surgery in September last year at the Abubakar Wali Urology Centre.

Following the procedure, she suffered persistent and debilitating abdominal pain.

Mr Mohammed alleged that despite her recurring agony, medical staff merely prescribed pain-relief medication rather than diagnosing the underlying cause of her distress.

The gravity of the situation only came to light recently at a different facility, the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Mr Mohammed stated that medical tests and scans conducted just two days before his wife's passing revealed a shocking discovery: a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her abdomen during the initial surgery in September.

Tragically, Mrs Umar passed away shortly after the discovery was made.

The grieving family appealed to the Kano State Government and health regulatory bodies to investigate the circumstances of her death and ensure justice is served.

In response, the spokesperson for the State Hospitals Management Board, Samira Suleiman, in a statement on Tuesday stated that the Board's Executive Secretary, Mansur Nagoda, has ordered an immediate and thorough probe into the incident.

"The Board has taken note of the distressing report concerning the late Aishatu Umar and extends its deepest condolences to her family," the statement read.

"We assure the public that the investigation will be transparent, impartial, and professional. Should negligence be established, appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with established regulations", the official stated.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to patient safety and the maintenance of high healthcare standards across Kano State.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.