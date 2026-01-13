Liberia: Paynesville Boulevard Omega Leo Club Sets 2026 Agenda At Annual Retreat

The Paynesville Boulevard Omega Leo Club has wrapped up its annual retreat, using the gathering to take stock of its 2025 achievements and chart an ambitious course for 2026, as the youth-led service organization deepens its commitment to leadership, service and community impact.

Held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Congo Town, the retreat brought together members of the Paynesville Boulevard Omega Leo Club, its parent body, the Paynesville Boulevard Lions Club, and representatives of sister Leo clubs across Liberia. The event underscored the club's growing role as a platform for empowering young leaders and fostering civic responsibility.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Lion Natt Chea, immediate past president of the Paynesville Boulevard Lions Club, commended the Leos for their discipline and dedication to service. "I challenge you to serve, no matter the circumstances. Your contribution is what makes this club strong," Chea told participants, urging them to remain steadfast despite obstacles.

PBOLC President Hanson G. Blayon described 2025 as a year of resilience and growth, noting that the retreat offered a timely opportunity for renewal. "Despite challenges, we accomplished remarkable milestones. This retreat is an opportunity to reset, strengthen our bonds, and focus on the future," Blayon said.

The program featured experience-sharing sessions involving both current and prospective Leos, creating space for mentorship, reflection and collective learning. Participants discussed lessons from past projects and explored strategies to strengthen unity and sustain the club's momentum.

Outstanding members were recognized for their exceptional commitment during 2025, while special appreciation was extended to Lion Chea Nah for delivering what organizers described as an inspiring message on service and long-term impact. The retreat also reaffirmed PBOLC's close collaboration with its parent Lions Club, sister Leo clubs and district leadership, a partnership members say remains critical to the club's success.

Looking ahead, the Omega Leo Club signaled plans to expand its community service footprint in 2026, strengthen leadership development and widen youth engagement across Monrovia and surrounding areas. Members said the retreat marked not just the close of a chapter, but the start of a renewed drive to serve, lead and inspire with measurable results in the year ahead.