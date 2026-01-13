Nigeria: Water - Uba Sani's Reforms Are Manifesting - Commissioner

Governor Uba Sani's massive investment in the water sector has started yielding positive results, as there has been an unprecedented increase in water supply in Kaduna State in the last one month.

The Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Arc Ibrahim Hamza who stated this, also promised that water supply will be further boosted when the Makera Water Treatment Plant is rehabilitated.

In a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary on Sunday, the Commissioner said that areas like Tudun Wada, Malali, Unguwan Dosa and Doka ward, as well as Unguwan Rimi, Barnawa and Narayi, have witnessed increased water supply since December.

"The Malali Water Works which has been rehabilitated to optimum capacity, has greatly improved water supply in Kaduna metropolis. The supply will improve when the Makera Plant is fully working.

"Areas that had not been getting water supply in the last seven years, now have water gushing out from their taps, courtesy of the Kaduna State Water Corporation(KADSWAC)," he added.

Arc Ibrahim Hamza disclosed that both the 150 MLD and 10 MLD Zaria Water Works are fully working "and the residents have also been enjoying steady water supply."

The Commissioner also said that "major repairs have been made at the Kafanchan Water Treatment plant and there is water in the town and surrounding local government areas."

He promised that "boreholes will be rendered redundant when the entire water treatment plants across the state are up and running because residents will have no use for them."

Arc Ibrahim Hamza commended the Governor for declaring a state of emergency in the water sector in 2023, which resulted in massive investment, clearing of salary arears and recruitment of a versatile Managing Director for KADSWAC.

He said that Governor Uba Sani plans to spend N93 billion in four years, for the rehabilitation of the water sector in four tranches, in order to wholistically address the neglect of the past 11 years.

"First, he paid all outstanding salaries and wages of KADWAC staff, amounting to N800 million. In addition, he put the corporation back on the state's payroll. He also settled the water corporation's outstanding electricity bill of N1.3 billion.

"He appointed Engr Kabir Rufai, someone who has three decades of experience in the water sector, as substantive Managing Director for KADSWAC, " the statement added.

According to him, Kaduna State also invested massively on the rehabilitation and retrofitting of all water treatment plants and distribution mains, with emphasis on sanitation and hygiene.

The statement further said that the Commissioner also called on Kaduna residents to pay their water bills promptly, advising that KADSWAC staff should also be diligent in their duties.