Morocco/Nigeria: Chelle Hails Super Eagles, Demands Focus Ahead Morocco Clash

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has commended his players for their determination and performance at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), urging them to remain focused ahead of their semi-final clash with Morocco scheduled for Wednesday.

Nigeria booked their place in the semi-finals after defeating Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final match played on Saturday, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams who sealed the victory.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The victory marked the team's unbeaten run in the tournament, fuelling their quest for a fourth continental title.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Super Eagles coach expressed satisfaction with the progress of his players, describing them as disciplined and committed.

"My ambition is to win every game. When we win, we have to stay focused on the next one -- it's always the same line for me. I am very proud of my players. They have worked hard since last January. Personally, I am happy because of my vision for this team and the results we have achieved so far," he said.

The coach identified teamwork and consistency as key to their success.

"My smile is because I saw my players very happy in the locker room. They are focused about their game and they try to understand what I want," he said.

Chelle dismissed concerns about external pressure, saying he remains focused on his job.

"About the NFF, I do my job. If I lose or win, I will be judged. But we have arrived at the semi-final. The game of your team is good.

"Sometimes, it is very good and bad, but everyone is curious about Eric Chelle, but I am not in the pitch. It is the players, so I try to do my job with my own feelings," he said.

Since the start of the ongoing 35th AFCON, Chelle has guided Nigeria through several strong performances, including wins over Tanzania (2-1), Tunisia (3-2), Uganda (3-1), Mozambique (4-0), and Algeria (2-0).