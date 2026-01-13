Nigeria: BUA Chairman Motivates Super Eagles With $500,000, Bonuses Pledge

12 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Chairman and Founder of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, has pledged to reward the Nigerian Super Eagles with USD $1 million should they win the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, in addition to USD $100,000 for every goal scored in the final.

Rabiu, Nigeria's second-wealthiest individual with an estimated net worth of $9.8 billion, made the announcement via X, writing: "Congratulations to our Super Eagles players on a brilliant victory against Algeria! You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals."

He further stated: "To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored. Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge USD $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final."

Urging the team to sustain their momentum, Rabiu added: "Wishing you continued success as you carry Nigeria forward. Keep making Nigeria proud. Proudly Nigerian."

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face host nation Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 p.m., at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Rabiu is widely recognised for his philanthropic interventions.

In November, 2025, he funded the construction of a 500-seat lecture theatre at Adamawa State University at a cost of ₦350 million (approximately US$241,379), reinforcing his structured support for Nigeria's tertiary education sector.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.