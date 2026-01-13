Nigeria: BUA Chairman Motivates Super Eagles With $500,000, Bonuses Pledge

Chairman and Founder of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, has pledged to reward the Nigerian Super Eagles with USD $1 million should they win the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, in addition to USD $100,000 for every goal scored in the final.

Rabiu, Nigeria's second-wealthiest individual with an estimated net worth of $9.8 billion, made the announcement via X, writing: "Congratulations to our Super Eagles players on a brilliant victory against Algeria! You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals."

He further stated: "To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored. Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge USD $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final."

Urging the team to sustain their momentum, Rabiu added: "Wishing you continued success as you carry Nigeria forward. Keep making Nigeria proud. Proudly Nigerian."

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face host nation Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 p.m., at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Rabiu is widely recognised for his philanthropic interventions.

In November, 2025, he funded the construction of a 500-seat lecture theatre at Adamawa State University at a cost of ₦350 million (approximately US$241,379), reinforcing his structured support for Nigeria's tertiary education sector.