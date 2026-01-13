Nigeria: Tetfund Unveils 2026 Intervention, Approves N6.5bn for Tertiary Institutions

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) says it will disburse N6.452 billion to tertiary institutions in its 2026 intervention cycle.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at a stakeholders' workshop with heads of beneficiary institutions on the 2026 disbursement guidelines.

Echono explained with the planned 2026 intervention cycle, while each university would receive N2.525 billion; polytechnic, N1.871 billion, each college of education would get N2.056 billion respectively.

The allocation letters for the intervention were also distributed to beneficiary institutions.

Echono said the total direct disbursement accounted for about 90.75 per cent of the funds, comprising 50 per cent annual direct disbursements and 43.75 per cent special direct disbursements.

According to him, under the annual direct disbursement component, 271 beneficiary institutions would receive allocations, with all universities, regardless of age, size, or enrolment, receiving ₦2,525,932,228.02 each.

He added that polytechnics would receive N1,871,059,920.53 each and colleges of education N2,056,527,973.04 each.

He said the funds were intended to strengthen critical physical infrastructure, enhance academic programmes, boost research and innovation, and drive overall transformation in Nigeria's tertiary education sector.

Echono added that the intervention was also designed to improve the quality and impact of research in beneficiary institutions.

"This new intervention line aims to improve access to global academic resources and to integrate the Tertiary Education, Research, Applications and Services (TERAS) platform into NgREN with effect from the 2026 intervention.

"With these investments, 2026 promises to be a year of growth, innovation, and measurable impact," Echono said.

He also said that the Fund would continue to equip and upgrade research and development offices, laboratories, and workshops.

"Student exposure programmes will be strengthened through private-sector partnerships and direct construction initiatives.

"We are sustaining interventions in security infrastructure and training, completing long-abandoned projects, and enhancing design-technical relationships.

"Research and innovation remain priorities, with support for the National Research Fund, the Research Meets Industry initiative, and the commercialisation of research outcomes. ICT development also remains a key focus," he said.

He also explained that multiple research laboratories were under development and the need to focus on this area.

"Four are expected to be completed and commissioned this year, and two more have recently commenced, with completion scheduled for next year.

" In agriculture, we are transitioning large university farms to modern greenhouses and equipment to improve productivity and reduce labour intensity.

"Our ICT roadmap will be strengthened through expanded digital services, experienced centres, substation-based internet access, and advanced international education research and application services," Echono added.

He, therefore, urged all heads of institutions to fully utilise their 2025 allocations, saying that the Fund would base future allocations on performance, enrolment, and demonstrated progress.

"Institutions with unutilised funds will not receive additional allocations until existing resources are fully deployed.

"We are promoting knowledge sharing, supporting initiatives that enhance skills, and ensuring prompt payment to contractors.

"Applications for fund releases will be processed quickly, and contractors will be paid within two weeks of milestone completion to avoid delays," he added.