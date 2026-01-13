Nigeria: Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Condemns Detention of 52 AAU Students

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has condemned the arrest and alleged unlawful detention of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), describing the action as a dangerous attempt aimed at suppressing democratic expression.

This was contained in a statement of solidarity with the affected youths which she issued, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Senator urged the authorities concerned to immediately release the detained students, insisting that protest and civic engagement must never be criminalised in a democratic society.

She said, "Dialogue, not detention, is the pathway to peace and progress. Our youths must not be criminalised for speaking up and protesting about issues that affect their environment, welfare, and future."

The federal lawmaker faulted the handling of the situation by authorities in Edo State, urging the government to redirect its attention toward the escalating insecurity confronting residents, including kidnappings and related crimes.

She further said, "The government of Edo State must focus on addressing the concerns of kidnappings and other forms of insecurity, rather than suppressing discerning and courageous voices."

Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasized that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and a vital tool for accountability, especially for young people whose futures are directly impacted by governance failures.

"Silencing students through arrests only deepens mistrust and widens the gap between government and the governed. Engagement and honest dialogue are the responsible responses," the Senator added.

The Senator reaffirmed her solidarity with the detained students and their families, noting that her advocacy aligns with her broader commitment to justice and youth empowerment.