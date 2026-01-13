Nigeria: Atiku Slams Tinubu Govt, Condemns Arrest of AAU Students Over Ekpoma Protest

13 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest and arraignment of students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, following a violent protest in the Edo State town, describing the action as an intolerant and heavy-handed response by the Federal Government.

The students were arrested after a protest in Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West Local Government Area, which began as a peaceful demonstration against rising cases of kidnappings and killings in the area but later turned violent.

During the protest, several shops were reportedly looted, while the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma was also said to have been vandalised.

Reacting to the development in a statement posted on his verified X account on Tuesday, Atiku criticised the handling of the situation by the Bola Tinubu-led administration, insisting that the right to protest is constitutionally guaranteed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The level of intolerance and high-handedness of the Bola Tinubu administration is concerning," Atiku wrote.

"It is unacceptable that the authorities' response to students' protest against insecurity in the Ekpoma area of Edo State is to arrest and detain dozens of students of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU)."

The former vice-president stressed that citizens, including students, have the right to express grievances over insecurity without fear of repression. He noted that the right to protest is protected by the constitution and has been upheld by the courts.

"The right to protest is not only enshrined in the constitution but has also been validated by the courts," he said, adding that the primary duty of government is to protect lives and property.

Atiku argued that the focus of security agencies should be on tackling criminality rather than suppressing citizens who raise concerns about safety.

"If the energy with which innocent students and citizens are arrested for raising concerns about insecurity were deployed to fighting terrorism and banditry, instead of negotiating with the criminals, our communities would be safer," he stated.

He called on the authorities to immediately release the detained students, describing their arrest as unjustified and unconstitutional.

"I call for the immediate and unconstitutional release of all those unjustifiably detained for asserting their legitimate rights to protest," Atiku said.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.