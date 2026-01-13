West Africa: Nigeria to Host Maiden African Supporters Awards in Lagos

Nigeria recorded a triple success at the just concluded Confederation of African Sports Supporters (CASS) meeting held in Casablanca, Morocco.

President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, was appointed Patron of the continental supporters' body.

The meeting also selected Nigeria to host the maiden African Supporters Awards scheduled for March in Lagos.

Rev. Samuel Ikpea, National Chairman of the NFSC, was named Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the awards.

The meeting was attended by delegates from over 36 African countries, with some participating virtually.

In his acceptance speech, Ladipo thanked members for the confidence reposed in Nigeria.

"This honour reflects the hard work and consistency of Nigerian football supporters," he said.

Ladipo pledged stronger support for the continental body.

"Nigeria will continue to promote unity and collaboration among supporters across Africa," he said.

He urged supporters to embrace peace and discipline.

"Support for football must never be associated with violence or disorder," he said.

According to him, Nigeria's selection was based on proven capacity.

"Our supporters are known for organisation, colour and passion."

He expressed confidence in the local organising committee.

"Rev. Samuel Ikpea has the experience to deliver a successful and colourful event," he said.

He noted that CASS remains the recognised umbrella body of supporters in Africa.

"CASS is the only supporters' organisation officially recognised by CAF," he said.(NAN)