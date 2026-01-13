Algeria/Nigeria: Super Eagles Victory Over Algeria Testament of Nigeria's Excellence in Sports, Says Federal Government

The Federal Government has affirmed that the emphatic 2-0 victory the Nigerian Super Eagles recorded in Saturday's quarter final match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, in the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, was a testament of Nigeria's excellence in sports.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, stressed that the victory reinforced Nigeria's Cultural Diplomacy and soft power outreach, adding that the commendable achievement has uplifted national morale and reaffirmed Nigeria's enduring tradition of excellence in international sports.

The Ministry, while congratulating the Eagles, noted that sports, particularly football, remains a vital pillar of Nigeria's cultural diplomacy and constitutes a key Presidential Ministerial Deliverable under the current foreign policy framework.

"Through football, Nigeria projects core national values of unity, resilience, discipline, fair competition, and collective aspiration, thereby strengthening people-to-people connections and enhancing the country's international image beyond conventional diplomatic engagement," the statement said.

The Ministry further acknowledged the patriotic gesture by businessman, Mr. Abdul-Samad Rabiu, who on January 10, 2026, publicly pledged substantial incentives to the Super Eagles in recognition of their outstanding performance and as encouragement toward continued excellence.

"This commendable act reflects responsible national citizenship and underscores the constructive role of the private sector in advancing Nigeria's soft power, national cohesion, and international goodwill.

"By their conduct and performance on the field, the Super Eagles continue to serve as effective cultural ambassadors of the Nigerian nation, fostering continental solidarity, mutual respect, and positive engagement across Africa and the wider international community. Their progress in the tournament reinforces Nigeria's commitment to peaceful competition, cultural exchange, and constructive engagement through sports diplomacy.

"As the team advances to the semi-finals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Nigeria's diplomatic missions and diaspora communities worldwide to amplify this achievement as a symbol of national unity, partnership, and global relevance. The Ministry remains committed to strategically leveraging sports and other cultural assets as instruments of foreign policy in support of national development objectives.

"The Government and people of Nigeria stand firmly behind the Super Eagles and wish them continued success as they carry the nation's flag forward with pride and honour," the statement said.