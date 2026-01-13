Nigeria: How Goldberg's Festival of Drums & Light Lifted Eagles Into S'final

The roads leading to Lagos State's Ministry of Youth and Social Development (Pako Field), Awe Close, Dopemu, Lagos, are usually quiet.

On Saturday, they came alive long before kick-off as football fans made their way to Goldberg's Festival of Drums and Light, staged alongside the Super Eagles' AFCON quarter-final clash against Algeria.

The early build-up set the tone. Traffic thickened, music filled the air and supporters arrived in numbers, drawn by a match-day experience that promised more than football. From the entrance, it was clear Goldberg was in charge of the atmosphere.

Inside the Pako Field, the venue had taken on a carnival look, fully dressed in Goldberg's signature gold colours.

Branded zones dotted the grounds, from the photo booth to the dressing room and the popular Shoot for Gold stand, where fans tested their shooting accuracy and earned branded items.

The setting signalled a night designed for shared moments.

The programme opened on a note of national pride as Yinka Davies, supported by the Ayo Bankole Orchestra, delivered a stirring rendition of "Nigeria, We Hail Thee". The anthem flowed into familiar supporters' songs and popular tunes, easing fans into the evening and reinforcing the emotional bond between football and culture.

As the countdown to kick-off continued, 100 drummers led by Kaakaki took over the space. Their deep, steady beats rolled through the venue, joined by the energetic display of the Dance Na the Main Thinggroup. Ball jugglers and freestyle performers added colour, keeping fans engaged as excitement built.

Tolu Daniels anchored the experience as host, guiding the flow of activities and drawing fans closer together. His chant of "Up Super Eagles... Go for Gold" quickly spread through the crowd, echoing the belief that Nigeria's journey at AFCON was far from over.

Fan engagement remained central throughout. Predict and Win games delivered prizes and laughter, while DJ Flame's early set sustained the relaxed but lively mood. A short screening of Nigeria's famous AFCON 1994 3-0 victory over Gabon helped stir memories of past success and raised expectations ahead of the match.

When the game began, the Super Eagles showed promise from the opening whistle, drawing steady encouragement from the stands. By half-time, with the score still level, Goldberg kept the energy alive. Hypeman Advantage and DJ Flame lifted spirits, ensuring belief did not fade.

That belief proved timely. In the second half, Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock, triggering a wave of celebration across the Pako Field. Adams Akor followed with Nigeria's second goal, sealing a 2-0 win over Algeria and confirming the Super Eagles' place in the AFCON semi-final.

As the final whistle sounded, the Festival of Drums and Lights moved into full celebration mode. Zlatan Ibile took the stage with his hit song Overthinking, fire dancers lit up the night and DJ KhoDeD kept the crowd moving. Mavo's grand entrance pushed the energy higher, before Segun Johnson closed the live performances. DJs then took over, playing hit after hit as fans danced late into the night, many with ice-cold Goldberg Lager Beer in hand.

Speaking on the experience, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Laolu Babalola, said the night reflected the essence of the brand's Our Beat, Our Gold campaign.

"This is how Nigerians experience football," he said. "It's not just about the match. It's about the rhythm, the togetherness and the belief. Our Beat, Our Gold is about creating spaces where fans can feel that connection, especially at moments like this."

Also commenting, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun, described the festival as a celebration of shared identity.

"Football has a special place in Nigeria," he said. "What we saw here shows how culture and football come together to unite people, and how Goldberg continues to support those moments."

The Festival of Drums and Lights form part of Goldberg's wider Our Beat, Our Gold campaign, which has followed the Super Eagles through AFCON 2025 with viewing centres and fan activations across Lagos and beyond.

As one of the longest-standing sponsors of Nigerian football, the brand continues to place fans at the centre of the Super Eagles' journey.

With Nigeria now through to the semi-final and still chasing a fourth AFCON title, Goldberg says it will keep standing with the team and the fans, celebrating every step of the way.