Nigeria: Drug Test for Public Servants, Political Office Holders

On December 22, 2025, the federal government announced the introduction of mandatory pre-employment drug test for all prospective applicants into the public service. The policy, outlined in a circular from Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to partner with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the implementation of this policy as part of ongoing efforts to curb the rising menace of illicit drug use and its attendant consequences on national development and security.

This is a welcome development as it would in addition help insulate the national workforce from unwholesome practices. As the statement from the OSGF noted, this will help arrest its "disturbing trend and far-reaching implications for public health, socio-economic development, workplace productivity, and national security."

Obviously, Nigeria has high drug abuse rate, particularly among its productive workforce. Data from the 2018 National Drug Use Survey conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) showed 14.4% of Nigerians aged 15-64 years (approximately 14.3 million people) used drugs in the past year. This is nearly three times the global average of about 5.5-5.6%. In the same vein, around three million Nigerians live with drug use disorders, meaning about 1 in 5 past-year drug users experiences significant dependence or related problems.

Also, a 2019 UNODC survey revealed 10.6 million Nigerians abusing marijuana, with local cultivation rivalling Afghanistan, the world's second-largest exporter of marijuana resin. Nigerian youths also consume cocaine, heroin, opioids, methamphetamine, and other local brews.

Additionally, reports from 2025, including the UNODC World Drug Report and NDLEA statements, continue to cite the 14.4% figure, describing the crisis as ongoing and escalating in some areas due to trafficking and socioeconomic factors.

But beyond the mandatory drug test for prospective applicants, Daily Trust demands that the new policy be expanded to include all serving public servants, appointed and elected officials, military and paramilitary personnel, traditional institutions, academic and non-academic staff of all tertiary institutions and secondary schools and all officials of the criminal justice system and indeed Nigerians of all age, class and status.

And we urge that this test be conducted randomly. After all, national and state institutions are too sensitive and valuable to be left in the hands of drug addicts. This will help eliminate avoidable lapses and anti-social behaviours.

We also insist on national and concerted efforts to dutifully implement the National Drug Control Master Plan which addresses drug abuse menace through prevention, treatment, and enforcement.

Daily Trust also believes that the new drug testing policy should not be made to exist only on paper but must be fully implemented. In fact, this should have come earlier as a lot of our public officers and political office holders are believed to be on one sort of drugs or another.

But we warn that the mandatory drug testing should not be another weapon to be used against political opponents or any official. It should be diligently and transparently implemented, encompassing anyone who has anything to do with the government at all levels at the executive, legislature and judiciary arms. All those seeking admission, graduating from tertiary and secondary schools or sitting for career or promotional examinations should not be exempted. And we add that the screening should not be a one-off thing but that there should be a law that requires mandatory and regular tests.

There should be certainty that those entrusted with public offices are not addicts and they are emotionally stable. This is necessary as no decision should be taken under influence or by people with cloudy judgments. If necessary, there should be regionally-designated hospitals and other centres for drug testing and rehabilitation.

Nigeria should have a disciplined, productive public service as substance abuse impacts public health, socio-economic development, workplace efficiency, and national security. There is no gainsaying that a drug-free public service enhances accountability and professionalism, rebuilding citizen confidence in government institutions often criticized for inefficiency. And it would also help eliminate higher turnover, absenteeism, and healthcare costs.

We believe that pre-employment and random testing among workers would aid public safety by reducing on-the-job incidents, accident risks and errors.

Everything needed to stop the erosion of public confidence in our workers and institutions is welcome as it sends a strong societal message against drugs and its abuse which invariably affect governance integrity and protection of national interests.

We also urge the federal and other sub regional governments to use the opportunity of the new mandatory testing policy to embark on fresh sensitisation of the public against illicit drug peddling and abuse. And the campaign should also be conducted in indigenous languages to reach the local areas for maximum effectiveness. A drug-free society is required for a healthy and secure nation.