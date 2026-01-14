Nigeria: Katsina Govt Signs MOU With Al-Ojaimi to Procure Distribution Transformers

press release

The Katsina State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Ojaimi, a leading global manufacturer of power distribution equipment, as part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen electricity supply, accelerate rural electrification, and enhance grid stability across the State.

The MoU followed a high-level factory tour of Al-Ojaimi's manufacturing facilities by Mr Dikko Umaru Radda, the Executive Governor of Katsina State.

The engagement represents a major milestone in the Radda administration's unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and resilient electricity infrastructure for households, businesses, and critical public institutions.

Under the agreement, the Katsina State Government, working in close collaboration with the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), will jointly procure and deploy Al-Ojaimi's distribution transformers. This intervention is aimed at addressing long-standing challenges of equipment failure, network overload, and inconsistent power supply--particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The Governor was accompanied on the tour by the Managing Director and Chief Technical Officer of KEDCO, underscoring the strong operational alignment between the State Government and the Distribution Company in the pursuit of sustainable and technically sound power solutions.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Governor Radda stated that the initiative is designed to consolidate and sustain the operational improvements recorded by KEDCO over the past two years, despite prevailing sector-wide financing constraints. He emphasised that reliable electricity supply remains a critical enabler of economic growth, social development, and improved quality of life for the people of Katsina State.

A central pillar of the MoU is the planned establishment of an Al-Ojaimi Service Centre in Katsina State, which will serve Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa States. The facility will provide transformer maintenance, repairs, testing, and rapid technical support, significantly reducing equipment downtime and improving response times to network faults across the region.

Beyond infrastructure deployment, the partnership places strong emphasis on local capacity development and skills transfer. The service centre will facilitate training of Katsina State indigenes in transformer installation, operation, and operations and maintenance (O&M), creating skilled employment opportunities, promoting technology transfer, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of power assets.

The delegation on the factory tour also included the Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Renewable Energy, Dr Hafiz Ibrahim, and the Lead Consultant to the Katsina State Government, reflecting the administration's whole-of-government approach to power sector reform and service delivery.

The Katsina State Government described the MoU as a first-of-its-kind collaboration involving a sub-national government, a distribution company, and a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), aimed at harmonizing technical standards, reducing system losses, and delivering improved electricity services to consumers.

The partnership further reinforces Governor Radda's development agenda, which prioritizes rural electrification, infrastructure renewal, youth employment, and private-sector-driven growth. Through strategic investments in quality equipment, institutional partnerships, and human capital, Katsina State continues to position itself as a regional leader in sub-national power sector innovation.

Strategic advisory support for the initiative is being provided by Stag Consulting, with its Founding Partner, Umar Farouq Batagarawa, playing a key role in shaping the framework and implementation pathways to ensure the partnership's success.