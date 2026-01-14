Nigeria: Police Arrest Nigerian Caregiver in Canada Over Alleged Assaults On Vulnerable Adults

14 January 2026
A Nigerian caregiver, Oghenemaro Dave Ejerua, working at an East Toronto group home for vulnerable adults has been arrested and charged with seven counts of assault, Toronto police have confirmed.

The suspect, 38, was taken into custody last week following an investigation into a series of alleged assaults at the care facility.

According to police, the incidents are believed to have occurred between November 1 and November 30, 2025, during which time residents of the group home were allegedly assaulted on multiple occasions.

Officers responded to a call regarding the alleged assaults on the morning of December 10, 2025, in the area of Sibley and Dentonia Park avenues in East Toronto.

Following the initial response, police launched an investigation and issued a public appeal for assistance in locating a suspect connected to the case.

In a news release issued on the afternoon of Monday, January 12, Toronto police announced that Ejerua had been arrested and formally charged with seven counts of assault.

The accused is expected to appear in court at a later date. The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

