Nigeria: Police Foil Armed Bandits' Attack in Gombe Village

14 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya

The Gombe State Command said it has successfully foiled an armed bandits' attack at Guda Lamido Village, Kashere town in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The Command's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said in the early morning hours of January 13 at about 0400 hours, a report was received which indicated that a group of armed bandits, in their numbers, attempted to invade the Guda Lamido Village.

"Upon receipt of the report, a joint patrol team comprising officers of the Nigeria Police Force, local vigilante groups, and hunters swiftly mobilised and responded to the distress.

"The team engaged the bandits and successfully repelled the attack, forcing the criminals to retreat into the surrounding forest," he said.

DSP Abdullahi disclosed that no life was lost, and no injuries were sustained during the encounter, adding that normalcy has since been restored, "and the area remains calm and peaceful."

The PPRO, however, added that to prevent any further threat and ensure the continued safety of residents, rigorous patrols and surveillance operations have been intensified within the affected area and its environs.

DSP Abdullahi further advised residents of the state to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and useful information.

