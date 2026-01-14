Morocco: Nigeria Face Morocco in High-Stakes Afcon Semi-Final Today

Nigeria will face host nation Morocco today in one of the most eagerly anticipated semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria has emerged as one of the tournament's most compelling stories, exceeding expectations after the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a play-off defeat to DR Congo in November. Under Malian coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles have displayed resilience and attacking flair, carrying the pressure that comes with their status as three-time African champions.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

Despite modest pre-tournament expectations, Nigeria has produced fluent, attacking football, winning all five of their matches en route to the semi-finals. They began with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, followed by a dramatic 3-2 win against Tunisia, and rotated their squad to defeat Uganda 3-1. In the knockout stages, the Super Eagles dismantled Mozambique 4-0 before overcoming tournament favourites Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nigeria's attack, led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, has been complemented by Alex Iwobi, who has delivered 22 line-breaking passes against Mozambique and 14 against Algeria, directly contributing to six unanswered goals.

Support from Akor Adams, alongside the defensive stability of Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, has helped maintain balance.

However, preparations have been disrupted by the suspension of captain Ndidi, fitness concerns over Bright Osayi-Samuel, and the absence of Cyriel Dessers. Historically, Morocco has the upper hand in head-to-head encounters, winning six of 11 meetings since 1969, including a 4-0 triumph over Nigeria at the 2018 African Nations Championship.

Hosts Morocco, managed by Walid Regragui, have been dominant, topping Group A and conceding only one goal in the tournament. With Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz in sensational form, scoring in five consecutive matches, Morocco combines tactical discipline with incisive attacking transitions, setting the stage for a thrilling semi-final against the free-scoring Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, ahead of the semi-final, Nigeria Football Federation President Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON) has dismissed concerns about potential bias from match officials. "I do not have the same fears of the match officials being biased as some people have. I believe that the grass is always green and that the playing pitch is level. I do not see a situation in which the match officials will be working against any team's interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Last summer, we were here in Morocco, for the Women Africa Cup of Nations, and we played the host nation in the Final, even coming from two goals behind to achieve victory. There is nothing to fear. This is the highest level of football on the African continent, and the officials know that CAF as well as the whole world is watching, and will not do anything untoward."