Ghana: Chiefs Commend President for Proposing Upgrading of Hohoe Into Metro Status

Five traditional areas in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region have commended President John Dramani Mahama for the proposed upgrading of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly to a metropolitan status.

The five traditional areas are the Gbi Traditional Area (Hohoe), Wli Traditional Area, Fodome Traditional Area, Alavanyo Traditional Area, and Gbledi Traditional Area.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed on behalf of the five traditional areas by the Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Togbega Gabusu VII, and made available to The Ghanaian Times at Hohoe.

Togbega Gabusu said the President's directive to the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs to start the processes to upgrade the Hohoe Municipality to a metropolitan status, was in fulfilment of a promise he made during the 2024 electioneering campaign.

He said the chiefs and people in the five traditional areas welcomed the directive and called on the sector minister to expedite action on the process to enable the proposed Hohoe metropolitan assembly to drive the much needed development of the area.

Togbega Gabusu again indicated that the chiefs and people of the area were pleased when President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to upgrade the Hohoe Municipal Assembly to a metropolitan status during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Oxygen City Housing project in Ho.

He said the President's determination to upgrade Hohoe Municipal Assembly to a metropolitan assembly emphasised his dedication to decentralisation, and accelerated development in the Volta Region.

According to him, the proposed upgrading reflected the growing nature of the area, and the strategic importance of Hohoe as an administrative, commercial and transit hub along the eastern corridor.

Additionally, Togbega Gabusu asserted that the traditional authorities believed that the elevation of Hohoe to a metropolitan status would unlock significant opportunities for development, improved service delivery, and attract investment to the area.

He hoped that the government would ensure the timely conclusion of the process to allow the new metropolitan assembly to function effectively and respond to the growing development needs of the people.

Moreover, Togbega Gabusu observed that the major development projects in the area, which needed to be done to facilitate the growth of the planned metropolitan assembly included improved road networks, equipping and upgrading of the Volta Regional Hospital at Hohoe to serve the people better.

Others are the upgrading of the Hohoe University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) campus, the rehabilitation of the eastern corridor road, which remained critical to the economic development and enhance regional connectivity.

He concluded that the five traditional areas reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity and constructive collaboration with the government for the growth of the area.

BY SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HOHOE

