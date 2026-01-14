Nigeria: Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded With Explosives in Katsina

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have intercepted a vehicle conveying a large cache of explosive materials at a checkpoint in Koza, Daura Local Government Area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said the interception occurred on January 7 during an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation.

He explained that a Golf vehicle driven by one Jamilu Musa, aged 40, was stopped and searched.

According to him, 6,975 pieces of detonators were recovered, neatly concealed in the vehicle. During interrogation, he said the suspect confessed that he received the explosives from one Najib, now at large, while travelling from Kano State en route to Kongolam in Mai'adua Local Government Area.

Aliyu said further investigations led to the arrest of two additional suspects, Ibrahim Murtala and Sulaiman Muhammad.

A total of 7,500 electric detonators and 30 bags of gelatine explosives, weighing about 2,273.65 kilogrammes, were recovered from them.

The suspects reportedly confessed to the crime and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect.

The police spokesperson said the operation was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on enhanced vigilance and intelligence-led patrols.