Nigeria: 2027 - Gov Yahaya, Ganduje, Barau Say E-Registration Strategic to APC's Success

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Kano State, led by former national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, have urged party members to participate en masse in the ongoing electronic registration of party members, describing it as a key strategy for securing victory in the 2027 general elections.

In like manner, Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the e-membership registration and revalidation exercise is a strategic step to strengthen party structure, documentation and readiness ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ganduje and other party leaders spoke in Kano after a stakeholders' meeting, while Governor Yahaya spoke in Gombe while flagging off the exercise in the state.

APC commenced the e-registration exercise on January 5, 2026.

A statement issued after the Kano meeting by Ganduje's chief of staff, Comrade Muhammad Garba, quoted the stakeholders as saying that the e-registration exercise is crucial to building a comprehensive, credible and verifiable membership database that will strengthen the party's electoral performance.

According to the statement, the meeting received detailed briefings from the Kano State APC Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, and the party's Organising Secretary and state e-registration coordinator, Shafi'u Darma, on the progress of the exercise.

The stakeholders resolved that, given the party's strong grassroots base in Kano, all members must ensure they are registered and also mobilise others to participate in the exercise.

They noted that Kano's proactive engagement in the e-registration process would consolidate the party's more than one and a half decades of loyalty and organisational influence in the state, while also improving voter outreach and mobilisation ahead of future elections.

The meeting further called on party members to remain united and support President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that political cohesion is essential for achieving both party and national development objectives.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, urged party members to embrace peace, unity and understanding, saying these were necessary to consolidate the APC's position as the largest political party on the African continent.

The meeting was attended by several party leaders and government officials, including Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila (Kano South), Hon. Kabir Abubakar Bichi, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Hon. Murtala Sule Garo.

Others included Ministers of State Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure, former Deputy Governor Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, and other party elders and officials.

The stakeholders also recommended extended party meetings at various levels to intensify mobilisation for the e-registration exercise, insisting that no eligible member should be left unregistered as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.

In Gombe State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, described the e-membership registration and revalidation exercise as a strategic step to strengthen party structure, documentation and readiness ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the launch of the exercise at the APC secretariat in his Ward Jeka Dafari, Yahaya explained that the e-registration initiative was designed to provide verifiable documentation of party membership and to modernise the party's framework.

"This new innovation of e-registration ensures that we have clear documentation that testifies to our membership and can be used when needed. Some people think we are starting late. But in Gombe, we have been working quietly. Now we are coming to the surface because we have equipped ourselves at every level - from the ward to the local government and the state."

Yahaya expressed confidence that party members and supporters would respond swiftly to the call, urging them to demonstrate greater loyalty and commitment as the process unfolds.

"I want to seize this opportunity to ask for more support, more allegiance and more loyalty from our members so that we move forward together. This is just the beginning of the process," he said.

The governor further highlighted the APC's dominance in the state's political structure, noting that the party controls 23 of the 24 seats in the Gombe State House of Assembly and all 11 local government chairmanship positions.

He encouraged party members to return to their wards and ensure full participation in the exercise, describing the e-registration drive as a key step toward consolidating the party's strength ahead of future electoral contests.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, the state chairman of the APC, Nitte Amangal, stated that the exercise marked the official commencement of e-registration and revalidation in the state, urging party members to return to their wards and ensure they were properly captured in the new digital system.

"We are officially starting the APC e-registration and revalidation in Gombe State. I want everyone to go home and get registered," Amangal said.

Meanwhile, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, the APC said it has plans to register over 200,000 APC members during the exercise.

It also declared support for the re-election bid of both President Bola Tinubu and Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah in 2027.

The Igbo-Etiti Council Chairman of APC, Dr. Eric Ogbonna Odo, disclosed this on Tuesday while flagging-off the APC e-registration exercise at the Council Headquarters in Ogbede.

Odo argued that registering the large member would enable the LGA to demand for more development from both the federal and the state governments.

"Our target is to register not less than 200,000 members of the APC in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

"This e-registration is a strategic move to reposition the party, deepen internal democracy, and give every member a sense of belonging," he said.

According to him, logistics have been put in place to ensure a smooth and hitch-free exercise, emphasizing that the exercise will enable old and new members to officially identify with the party.

Also, the South East Zonal APC Women Leader, Mrs Uchenna Diyiokeh, enjoined women to champion and ensure the registration exercise is a huge success.