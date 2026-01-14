Nigeria: 2027 - Be Wary of Politicians With Unrealistic Promises, Makinde Warns Residents

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has warned residents to be wary of political actors who may make unrealistic promises as the 2027 general elections draw near.

The governor, who spoke at the annual Interfaith Prayer Session to mark the beginning of the New Year, said following the impressive performance of his administration, the people should expect continuity in governance through a member of his team taking over the reins in 2027 to further advance the state's development.

Describing 2026 as a pivotal year, Makinde noted that it serves as a build-up to the next general elections, stressing the need for political maturity, vigilance, and responsibility among residents.

He also charged the people to take security matters seriously, warning that peace and stability must not be taken for granted.

According to him, security remains a collective responsibility, calling on residents to promptly report suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

"We have only spent 12 days this year, and we have already lost some people at the Old Oyo National Park. Security is everybody's responsibility. If you see something, say something," the governor said.

Makinde reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the welfare of workers and residents, announcing that the approval process for the 2025 promotion exercise in the civil service had reached an advanced stage.

"When we assumed office in 2019, we met promotion arrears dating back to 2016. We cleared the backlog and have since ensured regular promotions. The file for the 2025 promotion has been sent to me, and I will sign it today," he stated.

He disclosed that the review of emoluments for Heads of Local Government Administration was ongoing, expressing optimism that the issue would be resolved before the end of January.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, commended Governor Makinde for his consistency in delivering people-oriented programmes, describing his administration as one anchored on accountability, good governance, and workers' welfare.

She highlighted several achievements of the administration, including prompt salary payments, an increase in monthly gratuity from N1.5 billion to N3 billion, payment of 13th-month salaries, training and retraining of workers, promotion exercises, appointment of 45 Permanent Secretaries, and infrastructure development within the civil service.

Labour leaders, led by the Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Kayode Martin, praised the administration for prioritising workers' welfare. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners presented a white horse to the governor in appreciation of his commitment to retirees.