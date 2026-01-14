Nigeria: Lagos Chief Judge Orders Deportation of 2 Chadians, Sets 18 Inmates Free

Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has ordered the deportation of two Chadian nationals, Musa Abubakar and Yusuf Aliu and the release of 18 prison inmates from various correctional facilities.

Justice Alogba, who released the inmates during the 2026 correctional facilities decongestion exercise at the state's Magistrates' Court in Ogba, warned the beneficiaries to turn a new leaf or face severe legal consequences in the future.

The chief judge also ordered that Abubakar and Aliu be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) controller for immediate repatriation due to their offences: armed robbery and theft.

Abubakar told the chief judge that he had been in custody since 2018 without being taken to court and admitted that he robbed his victim with a knife.

When asked if any relatives were present in court, he said none were in attendance, but added that he lived around Ago Palace Way in Lagos and knew his way home.

Justice Alogba, however, rejected the request and insisted on his deportation. "I want to release you, but I order that you should be deported back to Chad. I hereby release you to the Controller of Immigration, Lagos State, for immediate deportation,' Justice Alogba held.

"The 18 releases, four females, 14 males, from Borstal Home Adigbe, female centres, and medium/maximum facilities, followed rigorous eligibility checks.

The Lagos Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Daramola George, lauded the Lagos Judiciary and government for the exercise, which he described as a critical step towards justice, compassion, and humane treatment of persons in custody.

George disclosed that custodial centres in the state currently hold more than 8,000 inmates despite having a combined capacity of fewer than 4000.

He also stated that overcrowding has been a persistent issue, impacting not only the safety of staff and inmates but also the prospect of successful rehabilitation.