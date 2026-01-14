Morocco/Nigeria: Nigeria Vs Morocco Preview - Super Eagles, Atlas Lions Battle for Final Spot in Rabat

Across five matches, the Super Eagles have combined class, character and charisma, scoring 14 goals, with more than half of them flowing from well-worked team moves.

For many observers, Wednesday night's clash between Nigeria and Morocco at the ongoing 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco feels like a final before the final.

Set for the 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the semi-final brings together two of the continent's most in-form teams, each carrying history, momentum and belief into what promises to be one of the defining matches of the tournament.

There is every reason for Morocco's Atlas Lions to approach the contest with caution as they prepare to face a Nigerian side that has grown into a ruthless team; blowing away every opposition that have come their way.

Three-time champions Nigeria have made it clear that they are not in the North African kingdom for a ceremonial outing.

Across five matches, the Super Eagles have combined class, character and charisma, scoring 14 goals, with more than half of them flowing from well-worked team moves.

Victor Osimhen has been the headline act, contributing four goals and two assists, taking his international tally to 35 goals in 51 appearances, just two short of Rashidi Yekini's long-standing national record.

Ademola Lookman has matched that influence with three goals and five assists, while Akor Adams, Raphael Onyedika and Samuel Chukwueze have all played decisive roles.

Alex Iwobi's vision and range of passing, particularly in the knockout rounds, have added a different dimension to Nigeria's attacking play.

Defensively, Nigeria have been just as impressive. Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi have been solid at the back while also offering support in attack.

Against Algeria in the quarter-finals, Bright Osayi-Samuel delivered one of his finest performances in a Super Eagles shirt, defending with authority and driving forward with confidence.

Semi Ajayi, who opened Nigeria's scoring account at the tournament against Tanzania, has provided calm and assurance in central defence.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi will miss Wednesday's match through suspension, but Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka are expected to shoulder the responsibility in midfield, offering the steel and discipline required to protect the back line while allowing Iwobi freedom to dictate play.

Litmus test

For Morocco, this semi-final represents their sternest test since their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The hosts boast a squad filled with quality and confidence, led by tournament top scorer Brahim Díaz, who has netted five goals, alongside Ayoub El Kaabi, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Ismael Saibari and Azzedine Ounahi. Backed by home support, the Atlas Lions are chasing a first AFCON title since 1976.

Statistically, Nigeria arrive with a formidable pedigree. The Super Eagles have scored 158 goals in 109 AFCON matches and have lost only four of their last 23 games in the competition, including the final defeat to hosts Côte d'Ivoire two years ago.

However, they have not faced North African opposition in consecutive knockout matches since 1980, when they defeated Morocco and then Algeria to claim their first continental title on home soil.

History between both sides is rich and finely balanced. Morocco defeated Nigeria en route to lifting their only AFCON title 50 years ago, while Nigeria claimed notable wins in Lagos in 2000 and at the 2014 African Nations Championship. Encounters between the two nations have often been tense, dramatic and decided by fine margins.

One notable trend Nigeria will draw confidence from is their record in Rabat. The Super Eagles have never lost a competitive match to Morocco in the Moroccan capital, including the memorable 1983 AFCON qualifier that ended goalless before Nigeria triumphed on penalties to secure qualification.

Individual milestones

Beyond the immediate battle for a place in the final, individual milestones loom large. Two goals on Wednesday would see Osimhen draw level with the late Rashidi Yekini's national scoring record. At just 27 and in peak form, the Galatasaray striker is widely tipped to surpass the mark. Iwobi, meanwhile, is set to earn his 96th cap, edging closer to the century milestone achieved by Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama.

Nigeria's confidence is also reflected in the calm within the camp. Speaking after the team's final training session, defender Chidozie Awaziem dismissed concerns about the atmosphere inside the stadium.

"We saw the Moroccan team supporting us against the Algerians, and I know that some will still be supporting us," he said.

"We don't care about the support, we don't care about the crowd, we just want to focus on ourselves, not get distracted and try to get the job done."

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has acknowledged the scale of the challenge but insists his side is ready.

"We are in good physical and mental shape. But we are also up against a team in good form. Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be another match, another style too," he said.

Nigeria head into the semi-final unbeaten, having overcome Algeria 2-0 in the last eight and maintaining a perfect winning record so far.

They are the competition's leading scorers and could become the first team in AFCON history to score at least two goals in six consecutive matches in a single edition. Morocco, meanwhile, defeated Cameroon 2-0 to reach the last four and are aiming for a fourth successive clean sheet.

With both teams carrying form, history and ambition into Wednesday night, the stage is set for a contest already regarded as the tournament's true final before the final.