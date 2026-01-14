Liberia: Who Reaches the Final? Ncsm Semifinals Take Center Stage Wednesday

14 January 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

The semifinals of Liberia's biggest sporting event, the National County Sports Meet (NCSM), will be played Wednesday, Jan. 14, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, following a month of intense competition across the country.

All four semifinal matchups--two in football and two in kickball--will be decided in a single day.

Football: Nimba Faces Margibi in Blockbuster Clash

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In football, record six-time champions Nimba County will take on 2012 champions Margibi County at 5 p.m., in what is expected to be the marquee fixture of the day.

Nimba advanced after topping Group A with seven points, sealing first place with a 1-0 win over Grand Cape Mount on Saturday. James Tarpeh scored the match winner.

Nimba coach Mamadee Sheriff, who drew backlash for referring to Grand Cape Mount as a "little county" after the match, later issued an apology.

"I sincerely apologize to the people of Grand Cape Mount County," Sheriff said. "My statement was misinterpreted, and I take full responsibility. I have great respect for every county and for the unity this competition is meant to promote."

Margibi progressed under controversial circumstances after a goalless draw with Grand Kru County that guaranteed both teams a place in the semifinals.

The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes without a single shot on or off target, and neither goalkeeper made a save--fueling public criticism and reviving debate over the decision to stage the quarterfinals in a group format rather than the traditional straight knockout system.

The result also rendered the final Group B fixture between Montserrado and Grand Bassa irrelevant.

Nimba and Margibi previously played to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, setting up a decisive rematch for a place in the final.

Grand Kru Meets Cape Mount in Late Semifinal

The second football semifinal, scheduled for 7 p.m., will see Grand Kru face Grand Cape Mount, two of the tournament's most decorated counties.

Cape Mount--champions in 1969 and 2013--reached the quarterfinals after winning a protest stemming from a Dec. 21, 2025 Group C match against Lofa County. Lofa initially defeated Cape Mount 3-1, but Cape Mount challenged the result, alleging Lofa illegally fielded Jeremiah Johnson and Francis Doe. Tournament organizers upheld the protest, allowing Cape Mount to advance.

A subsequent protest filed by River Gee County against Cape Mount was dismissed, clearing the way for the "Kpasa Jama Boys" to finish second in the group behind Nimba.

Cape Mount already defeated Grand Kru during the quarterfinal group stage and will be aiming to repeat that performance against the tournament's second-most successful county, which has five titles.

Kickball Opens Semifinal Day

Kickball will open Wednesday's program, with Margibi vs. Grand Kru set for 2 p.m., followed by Nimba vs. Grand Cape Mount at 3 p.m.

Notably, all four semifinal counties remain alive in both football and kickball--a rare achievement in NCSM history--guaranteeing that at least one of them will lift a trophy this season.

The NCSM finals will be played Sunday, Jan. 17, at the SKD Sports Complex.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.