Liberia: Former LFA Presidential Aspirant Weah Eyes Executive Committee Seat

Former Liberia Football Association (LFA) presidential aspirant Christian Geeply Weah Sr. has declared his intention to contest for a seat on the association's Executive Committee at the LFA elective congress scheduled for April 2026.

Weah, chief executive officer of Stages Queen, told football stakeholders over the weekend that his decision to pursue a committee seat--rather than the presidency--reflects what he described as a commitment to stability and integrity in Liberian football. He said the sport has reached a "critical juncture," requiring collective leadership and accountability to move forward.

"I firmly believe that Liberian football stands at a critical point where collective leadership, accountability and strategic planning are required to move the game forward," Weah said.

Shifting Alliances, Renewed Ambitions

Weah's announcement adds another chapter to his long and at times contentious involvement in Liberian football politics. Once regarded as a key rival to current LFA President Mustapha Raji, Weah's political path shifted with the rise of FC Fassell CEO Cassell Kuoh, who has become a prominent figure in local football leadership circles.

In June 2024, Weah and Kuoh formed the Collaborating Football Stakeholders (CFS), a coalition aimed at challenging Raji's leadership ahead of the 2026 congress. The partnership, however, collapsed within five months after Weah withdrew. In his withdrawal letter, he maintained that he remained committed to contesting future elections, describing his ambitions as part of a push for transparency, innovation and progress in Liberian football.

Weah's relationship with the current administration has also taken sharp turns. For years, he was among the most vocal critics of the LFA leadership, frequently using press conferences and radio appearances to highlight what he described as governance failures. He was also accused of sponsoring protests during the LFA's 2022 elective congress, though details of those claims were never formally established.

In April 2025, Weah again surprised observers when he publicly indicated he was open to supporting Raji's bid for a third term.

"I am open to working with President Mustapha Raji for the betterment of Liberian football," Weah said at the time. Since then, he has often defended the current administration, including during moments of controversy--signals that some stakeholders have interpreted as a pragmatic shift in his political strategy.

'Investor' Argument

In his latest statement, Weah returned to a reform-minded message, arguing that his involvement in football extends beyond administrative ambition. He described himself as an investor with firsthand understanding of the financial and structural pressures facing club owners and said his business background positions him to contribute meaningfully to reform discussions within the LFA.

April 2026 Congress Looms

The April 2026 congress is expected to be a defining contest for Liberian football leadership, with President Raji seeking to extend his tenure and challengers maneuvering for influence within the Executive Committee. For many stakeholders, the vote will be seen as a test of whether the LFA can balance continuity with reform in a sport that remains central to Liberia's national identity.