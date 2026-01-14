Liberia: Rep. Goshua Vows to Withhold Funding for District League

GRAND BASSA — Grand Bassa County Electoral District No. 5 Representative Thomas Goshua says he will no longer bankroll district-level football tournaments unless players from those leagues are selected to represent the county at the National County Sports Meet (NCSM).

Goshua criticized what he described as a long-standing practice in which lawmakers are pressured to fund district teams, only for their best performers to be sidelined when county squads are later assembled.

"It is unfortunate that after all the money we spend to support district leagues, not a single player from the districts is selected to the county team, even when they perform exceptionally," Goshua said. "Going forward, I will not support any district tournament if players from my district cannot be part of the county team."

He urged the Grand Bassa Sports Association (BSA) to prioritize building a county team from locally based players, instead of relying heavily on footballers based in Monrovia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Goshua, homegrown players are more likely to show pride, commitment and accountability when representing Grand Bassa at the County Meet.

"Most of the Monrovia-based players come only for the money. They are not obligated to the county," he said. "We have talented players here in Grand Bassa. Let's select them, train them, and build a team that can compete and win."

The lawmaker also expressed frustration over Grand Bassa's performance at this year's National County Sports Meet, blaming what he called poor player selection and the neglect of standout district-league performers.

Under experienced coach Muctaar Fofana, Grand Bassa managed only one win in six matches across the preliminary and quarterfinal group stages--one of the county's weakest showings in recent years.

Goshua's remarks have since gone viral on social media, drawing support from many Grand Bassa residents who share concerns about how county teams are selected.

His comments come amid broader criticism of this year's County Meet, particularly the quarterfinal round-robin format, which some fans blame for low attendance and allegations of match manipulation.

The most criticized match was a decisive quarterfinal between Margibi and Grand Kru, where both teams advanced to the semifinals after a goalless draw marked by minimal action on the field. The outcome reignited debate over the competition format, with many supporters calling for a return to straight knockout matches in the quarterfinals.