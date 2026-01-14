Liberia: Uganda Must Avoid the Mistakes of Ukraine, South Africa, and a Country in the Mano River Union

opinion

As the people of Uganda head to the polls on January 15, 2026, they face a pivotal decision. It is my firm belief that they should not elect Bobi Wine as the President of Uganda. A nation as complex as Uganda does not need a musician or an actor at its helm.

While it is true that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been in power since 1986 and his bid for reelection is controversial, his primary challenger, Bobi Wine, is not the right alternative. A country with a population exceeding 50 million people should not be led by a musician.

We have seen what happens when "performers" lead nations. Look at the President of Ukraine today and the state of his country. When you choose someone whose primary skill is "putting on a show" to lead a nation, the risks are far too high.

Consider the example of South Africa under Jacob Zuma, who never graduated from high school. During his presidency, the Democratic Alliance warned those of us providing moral support from Liberia that he was unfit for office. We believed that because he had served as Vice President, he was qualified, but we were wrong. He damaged the country's institutions before leaving power and is now facing criminal charges.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Similarly, in the Mano River Union region of West Africa, history shows that when individuals without the proper leadership background take power, the result is a series of devastating missteps that have hurt those nations deeply.

If Dr. Kizza Besigye were not currently in prison, he would be the best candidate to replace Museveni. Since 2008, President Museveni has viewed Besigye as a threat, subjecting him to charges of illegal possession of firearms and treason. In 2021, Besigye could not run because he was in jail. After fleeing to Kenya, he was forcibly returned by the Kenyan government a year ago and remains in Luzira Maximum Security Prison today.

While some of Besigye's supporters contributed to Bobi Wine's campaign this past Sunday, I believe Bobi Wine lacks the necessary leadership depth. How can someone who aspires to be the President of a serious nation be content with the nickname "Ghetto President"? While Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu recently graduated from law school, he rose to fame as Bobi Wine. A man who refers to himself as a "Ghetto President" should not be counted among the leaders of a sovereign state.

I pray that Ugandans do not repeat the mistakes made in Ukraine, South Africa, and a Country within the Mano River Union.