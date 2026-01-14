Liberia: Worrisome Trend - Liberian Content Creators Use Children in Adult-Themed Skits

Four-year-old Pinato smiles brightly into the camera -- a face that should represent play, school and protection. But in Liberia's fast-growing social media comedy scene, her childhood is increasingly being reshaped into adult entertainment.

In viral skits watched by thousands, Pinato delivers lines about romantic relationships, "husbands," aggression, and adult behavior far beyond her age. What many viewers once brushed off as "just comedy" is now becoming an industry where children are being used as performers in adult-themed content to generate money, attention, and online clout.

The Liberian Investigator has examined the widening practice and found a troubling pattern -- minors are being cast into scripts involving prostitution, domestic conflict, sexually suggestive language and violence, raising questions about exploitation, child protection, and the role of parents, managers, and platforms in protecting Liberia's youngest citizens.

Adult Content Starring Minors

Across Liberia's digital comedy space, more creators are featuring children in skits that mirror adult life -- portraying romantic relationships, sexual insinuations, abusive language, mob-style aggression and other themes that child-rights advocates say no minor should be exposed to, much less act out publicly.

Critics argue the content is not just inappropriate; it normalizes harmful narratives and conditions children to speak and behave in ways that undermine their dignity and safety.

Pages and brands such as Pinato Comedy, Nastyjcomedy, and Kele & Tolo Comedy have drawn public attention for repeatedly placing minors into adult roles. Bloggers and high-engagement pages routinely reshare these clips for reactions and clicks, further spreading content that many viewers now consider harmful.

In several Pinato Comedy videos reviewed by this newspaper, the child uses Liberian colloquial expressions to boast about being "rude," jokes about adult relationships, and portrays herself as the "girlfriend" of Liberian Afropop artist Jonathan Lee Pratt (JZyNo) -- captions and plots that many Liberians say no four-year-old should be encouraged to perform.

Behind the Camera: 'We Use It to Survive'

Pinato's uncle and manager, Fasu Kamara, popularly known as "Black Backing," confirms her age and acknowledges that the videos also serve a financial purpose.

"She is 4 years old and this July 27 she will be five," Kamara told The Liberian Investigator, adding that Pinato lives with him in Caldwell Township and is a K-2 scholarship student.

Kamara admitted that the content attracts money from viewers, including Liberians living abroad.

"Some give US$40, others $50," he said. "I buy rice, oil and other food for the house. We actually help each other."

A motorbike mechanic by trade, Kamara described the money as household support, even as critics argue the arrangement exposes a child to adult material for financial benefit.

He added that Pinato's father, his elder brother, serves in the Armed Forces of Liberia and lives with the child's mother at the Edward Binyah Kesselly Barracks.

Kamara also expressed frustration that Facebook is not monetized in Liberia, and disclosed plans to put the page under management in the United States.

"Just imagine the huge money we will make," he said -- a statement child advocates say reveals the real motive driving the content: profit.

Not an Isolated Case

Pinato is only the most visible example of a growing national trend.

Other minors have gone viral for content that would ordinarily be considered adult-only in theme and language. In one case, a seven-year-old child identified as Gethroude appears in videos discussing prostitution and lesbianism while singing about wealth allegedly obtained through sex work -- content many Liberians described online as shocking and unacceptable.

In Kele & Tolo Comedy, two minors, Mr. Angel and Aunt Gift, portray husband and wife, reenacting domestic disputes marked by harsh insults, mock violence, and degrading themes, sometimes including mockery involving disability.

Abraham Kaba, 27, who manages 13-year-old Angel Harrison, confirmed the child's involvement but said Aunt Gift, 8, is managed separately. He explained that the children attend school and meet on Sundays to collaborate.

"Their parents are straining to cater to their needs, including their schooling; we're not getting anything from Facebook but we're just doing comedy for people to see those talented kids," Kaba said.

Yet he acknowledged they do earn small amounts -- "US$20, $15 and so forth" -- mostly through promotions.

Kaba defended the skits as harmless acting.

"People are liking the contents and they continue to grow our followers but we are not doing any rude stuff because they're still kids," he said, dismissing warnings raised by the Ministry of Gender. "It's Pinato Comedy the ministry warned; nobody has issue with our comedy."

Public Backlash: 'This Is Not Proper'

Online reaction has grown increasingly hostile toward the use of minors in adult-themed skits. Many viewers blame parents and managers for failing to shield children from content that could damage their moral development and expose them to harm.

"Is this the only content you guys have for these kids? This is not proper at all," commenter Grace Swaray wrote.

Others warned they would report pages to authorities if the trend continues, with some calling for police and the Ministry of Gender to intervene immediately.

What the Law Says: 'The Problem Is Enforcement'

Legal experts say Liberia's laws already prohibit the exploitation of children, and that the issue is not the absence of legislation, but weak enforcement and accountability.

An expert in family law and child-rights advocate, Cllr. Moria Yeakula said the practice crosses clear legal boundaries.

Cllr. Moriah Yeakulah-Korkpor warned that Liberia's children have remained dangerously unprotected for far too long, leaving them exposed to abuse and exploitation ranging from rape and sodomy to prostitution, child labor, child marriage, pornography and indecent exposure. She also cited underage drinking and drug abuse as growing threats to children's safety and well-being, stressing, "For too long our children have been left vulnerable and exposed to significant danger and harm to their well-being."

According to Cllr. Yeakulah-Korkpor, the crisis is not rooted in the absence of legal protections, but in the weak enforcement of laws already in place. She argued that exposing minors to pornographic contexts, particularly for entertainment or online content, directly violates national law. "This is not because of the lack of laws. We have very strong laws on our books. It is a lack of implementation," she said, adding that Liberia must begin to "implement our laws, hold perpetrators accountable regardless of who they are and protect our children."

She also cautioned against turning abuse into a business, urging authorities to stop what she called the commercialization of child exploitation in the digital age. While acknowledging the Ministry of Gender's warning to the public, she said the moment now demands enforcement and deterrence through real consequences. "We should not allow the commercialization of child abuse," she said, adding, "I look forward to the LNP launching an investigation and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators. Laws are made to be used."

Human rights lawyer Atty. Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo I called the trend a failure of constitutional responsibility.

"This breaches the rights of children and contravenes the Children's Law," he said, referencing legal protections that guarantee children safety from harmful work, sexual abuse and exploitation.

Dugbo also urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to sign Liberia's Cybercrime legislation, arguing it could strengthen prosecution of online exploitation.

"There is no orderliness now," he said. "When people are regulated and held accountable, these things will be put under control."

Government Response: Warning Issued

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned the practice, warning that children must not be exploited for views, likes, financial support, or internet fame.

"These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the ministry said, reaffirming Liberia's obligations under the Children's Law of 2011 and the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child.