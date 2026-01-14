Liberia: Gongloe Presses LNP for Transparency

A renewed debate over transparency, due process, and public confidence in the justice system has emerged following a formal request by human rights lawyer, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, for the Liberia National Police (LNP) to make public its full investigative report in a highly sensitive statutory rape case involving a minor and a former senior government official.

The case, which has gripped national attention since late 2025, centers on allegations by a 14-year-old girl against Mr. Bryant McGill, then Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports for Youth Development. While the LNP announced on January 12, 2026, that McGill had been cleared of wrongdoing after what it described as extensive local and international forensic investigations, the decision has not settled public concern.

In a communication dated January 13, 2026, addressed to Inspector General Gregory Coleman, Cllr. Gongloe said he was acting as legal counsel for the family of the minor and formally requested access to the complete investigative record.

While acknowledging the work of the police, Gongloe emphasized that transparency is non-negotiable in cases involving minors and allegations as grave as rape.

"When a minor alleges a serious offense and the matter is closed without prosecution, the complainant and her family are entitled to understand the evidentiary basis for that decision," Gongloe wrote.

He requested the release of the final investigative report, including DNA analysis allegedly conducted outside Liberia, medical and laboratory findings, CCTV and digital forensic reports, and a written explanation of the investigative standards used to reach a finding of non-culpability.

Gongloe stressed that his request should not be interpreted as an attack on the professionalism of the police.

"This request is made without prejudice and should not be construed as an accusation or a challenge to the professionalism of the investigating officers," he stated, adding that public disclosure would help preserve confidence in law enforcement institutions.

The case, Gongloe noted, involved "extraordinary investigative measures" and attracted significant public interest, making openness essential not only for the family but also for the integrity of the justice system.

McGill Welcomes Findings, Warns Against Politicization

On the other side of the controversy, Bryant McGill, who was suspended following the allegation, has welcomed the police findings and urged civil society, youth groups, and women's organizations to respect the outcome of what he described as a thorough and evidence-based investigation.

"The investigation found no evidence to substantiate the claim, and the findings clearly established that the allegation could not be supported by facts, forensics, or circumstance," McGill said in a detailed press statement.

He maintained that since returning to Liberia from the United States on August 8, 2025, he never met or interacted with the alleged victim, a claim he said was central to the police's conclusion.

Addressing the specific allegation tied to August 30, 2025, McGill explained that it was a non-working day and that he had no access to his office at the SKD Sports Complex.

"I did not go to the SKD Sports Complex to work on that day. I do not have personal access to my office keys, which require the presence of two assigned staff members," he said.

McGill claimed he spent the day at Alpha Field in the presence of multiple witnesses before returning home.

"These facts are verifiable. You be the judge," he added.

While expressing sympathy for the alleged victim, McGill warned that false allegations, once disproven, can undermine genuine cases of sexual violence.

"Justice must not be selective. Women's rights must not be politicized or weaponized. And innocence must not be ignored once facts are established," he said.

He called on institutions such as UN Women, UNICEF Liberia, the Federation of Liberian Youth, and prominent women leaders to acknowledge the police findings, arguing that respect for due process is essential to democracy.

The contrasting positions of Gongloe and McGill highlight a broader tension in Liberia's justice landscape: how to balance the rights of alleged victims--especially minors--with the rights of the accused and the need for public trust in investigative outcomes.

Historically, rape and sexual violence cases in Liberia have been plagued by weak investigations, poor forensic capacity, and public skepticism, often leaving victims without justice and accused persons stigmatized without resolution. In that context, the LNP's claim of international forensic collaboration marks a departure from past practice--but also raises expectations for openness.

Legal analysts say Gongloe's request reflects growing public demand for institutional accountability.

At the same time, McGill's appeal underscores concern about reputational damage and trial-by-media in an era of heightened activism.

Liberia National Police has not publicly responded to Gongloe's request. Whether the investigative report will be released--fully or in part--may set an important precedent for how high-profile criminal cases involving public officials and minors are handled going forward.

Many believe that the case may be legally closed but socially unresolved, sitting at the intersection of justice, transparency, and public trust--issues that continue to test Liberia's post-war legal institutions.