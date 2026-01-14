Liberia: December 17 Protest Leaders Appear in Court

The leaders of the controversial December 17 protest under the banner "LEAD OR LEAVE! (Enough is Enough)" have made their first formal appearance before the Monrovia City Court, marking the opening chapter of what is shaping up to be a protracted legal and political confrontation between the state and one of its most vocal activist groups.

At the center of the case is Mulbah K. Morlu, Chairman of the civil advocacy group STAND, described by prosecutors as the "ringleader" of the protest, alongside Rev. Festus R. B. Logan, a religious leader alleged to be his deputy. Both men, along with several other co-defendants yet to be fully identified, are facing multiple criminal charges including criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, rioting, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, and obstructing highways and other public passages.

When the charges were read in open court, Morlu and Logan pleaded not guilty, declaring their innocence. Because the offenses are bailable, the defendants were released after securing criminal appearance bonds, the amount of which could not be independently confirmed. The case was adjourned pending indictment.

The December 17 protest took place against the backdrop of what Morlu and his followers termed as rising public frustration over economic hardship, governance concerns, and perceived lack of accountability under the Unity Party-led government. Organized by STAND, the protest was framed by its leaders as a peaceful civil action intended to draw national attention to what they described as leadership failure.

The demonstration echoed Liberia's long tradition of street protests as a tool for political expression, but authorities say it crossed the line from constitutionally protected assembly into criminal conduct.

According to the police charge sheet, the protesters were initially escorted by officers, who advised the organizers to remain peaceful while awaiting a government official to receive their petition.

The situation allegedly escalated near key national landmarks, including the University of Liberia, the Capitol Building, and the Executive Mansion. Prosecutors claim Morlu deliberately sat in the middle of a main street, while Rev. Logan and others congregated around him, obstructing vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Court documents allege that protesters insisted they would not leave until President Joseph N. Boakai personally received their petition. When joint security forces requested that the group clear the roadway, police say the demonstrators refused and the situation degenerated into rioting.

According to investigators, stones and other objects were thrown at security personnel and civilians. During the chaos, several protesters--including Morlu and Logan--allegedly fled toward Jallah's Town, where disorder continued.

Police records state that two individuals, Borkai A. M. Sheriff and Jessica D. Beyan, sustained injuries, while government vehicles belonging to the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) suffered damaged windshields and windows. Investigators also allege that protesters forcibly took personal property, including cash, from several victims.

"These actions," the charge sheet notes, "were carried out with the intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, and terror, and to irresponsibly create risk to the public and other peaceful citizens."

While several defendants were arrested at the scene, Morlu and Logan were initially not detained. Police say they fled and were later identified through witness testimony. During investigations, the defendants reportedly denied being among protesters in Jallah's Town, but multiple victims and witnesses claimed they saw Morlu and others actively participating.

The Liberia National Police subsequently charged Morlu as the principal organizer and Logan as co-ringleader, while listing additional suspects "to be identified" and charging them in absentia.

"Fabricated Charges"

Morlu has strongly rejected the allegations, framing the case as political persecution. In a defiant social media statement posted after his court appearance, he accused the state of fabricating charges to suppress dissent.

"This is not law enforcement, but a repression of civil liberty; a crude, desperate attempt to silence dissent, criminalize resistance, and intimidate voices that refuse to bow," Morlu wrote.

He claimed STAND leaders cooperated fully with police as "persons of interest" before being "ambushed with trumped-up charges." Morlu contrasted his prosecution with what he described as the state's failure to act decisively in other serious criminal cases, arguing that justice is being selectively applied.

"We will stand. We will continue to resist. And we will fight & fight, until our collective national revolutionary objectives are achieved," he declared.

The case highlights a familiar tension in Liberia's post-war democracy: the delicate balance between the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and the state's responsibility to maintain public order.

If prosecutors succeed in substantiating claims of violence, obstruction, and property damage, the case could reinforce the government's argument that the protest went beyond lawful expression. Conversely, if the defense demonstrates that charges were exaggerated or politically motivated, it could deepen concerns about shrinking civic space and selective enforcement of the law.

The manner of arrest--particularly the initial decision not to detain Morlu at the scene, followed by later prosecution--has already fueled suspicion among activists and civil society groups. At the same time, allegations of injuries, vandalism, and theft complicate claims that the protest was entirely peaceful.

As the case moves toward indictment, it is likely to become a broader referendum on protest policing, accountability, and democratic tolerance under the Boakai administration. For now, the December 17 protest has shifted from the streets of Monrovia to the courtroom--where its legal, political, and symbolic implications will continue to unfold.