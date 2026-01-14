Liberia: Serious Crimes Must Be Investigated Seriously

Rape is not a small matter under Liberian law. It is one of the most serious crimes in our books. It is non-bailable. And when the alleged victim is a child, the stakes could not be higher.

Yet recent events suggest that the real problem in Liberia is not the law itself but how relaxed the State has become when dealing with rape allegations -- especially when the accused person is influential, connected, or politically sensitive.

This editorial is not about changing the rape law. It is not about introducing discretion. The law is clear, and it should remain so. What deserves serious attention is the way rape allegations are investigated, and whether the State is approaching them with the urgency and seriousness they demand.

When a rape allegation is made, the first duty of the State is simple: find the truth, and find it fast. This is not about rushing to jail someone unfairly. It is about showing that rape -- especially against children -- is treated as an emergency, not as a situation to be managed slowly or carefully because of who is involved.

It must also be said, plainly and honestly, that false allegations do happen. Sometimes people lie. Sometimes stories are exaggerated or influenced by outside pressure. Sometimes key evidence is hidden or only comes out later. These realities are uncomfortable, but they are real. And precisely because of this, investigations must be firm, focused, and thorough from the very beginning.

A strong investigation helps everyone. If an allegation is false, a serious investigation clears the innocent quickly and restores their name. If the allegation is true, that same seriousness ensures accountability and protects the victim. Delay helps no one. Hesitation helps no one.

What worries the public is not the existence of investigations, but the feeling that the speed and firmness of those investigations depend on who is being accused. When law enforcement appears careful to the point of being slow, or cautious in cases that involve power, people naturally begin to question whether justice is being handled evenly.

Rape cases are not the kind of cases that can afford delay. Evidence can be lost. Memories fade. Witnesses disappear. Victims, especially children, suffer more as uncertainty drags on. A relaxed approach sends the wrong message--that sexual violence is something that can wait, or something that can be softened.

This is not a call for reckless arrests. Due process matters. But due process does not mean dragging one's feet. It does not mean appearing unsure. It does not mean creating the impression that some people deserve gentler handling than others.

Too often, public debate shifts toward whether the rape law is too strict, or whether discretion should be applied. That debate misses the point. The real issue is not the severity of the law, but the seriousness of enforcement. Before we start questioning the law, the State must first prove that it can enforce it with discipline and fairness.

When the government appears more concerned with managing reactions than pursuing truth, it misses the mark and public trust erodes. When investigations look different depending on the accused person's status, confidence in the justice system weakens. People begin to believe that justice in Liberia has levels and eventually resort to public sentiment to shift opinions.

How the State responds in the early stages of a rape allegation matters. It sets the tone. It tells victims whether they will be taken seriously. It tells society whether the law is firm or flexible. It tells potential offenders whether consequences are real.

Liberia has suffered too much from violence, silence, and impunity to be casual about rape. The law recognizes this. Now the enforcement must do the same.

Until rape allegations are met with clear urgency, firm investigation, and equal seriousness--no matter who is involved--arguments about discretion will remain a distraction.

Rape is a serious crime. And serious crimes must be investigated seriously.